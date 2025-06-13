San Diego FC Visits Minnesota United FC for First-Ever Meeting on Saturday, June 14

June 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC (9-4-3, 30 points) returns to MLS regular season play this Saturday, June 14, traveling to face Minnesota United FC (8-3-6, 30 points) at Allianz Field in a pivotal Western Conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Fans can also follow along on the radio in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.

Back in the Flow After International Test

SDFC enters Matchday 19 on the heels of a dominant 3-0 exhibition victory over Club América on June 7 at Snapdragon Stadium. Milan Iloski notched a brace, and Tomás Ángel added a highlight-reel free kick as the Club earned its first-ever international friendly win in front of a sold-out home crowd of 30,916. The defensive unit, led by debutant Pablo Sisniega, held the 16-time Liga MX champions without a shot on target until the 82nd minute.

Back to Business in MLS

Prior to the international break, SDFC defeated Austin FC 2-0 on May 31, closing out the month with a 5-1-1 record and collecting 16 of a possible 21 points. The Club remained unbeaten at home in that span (4-0-1) and currently sits among the top teams in the Western Conference. Saturday marks the first-ever meeting between SDFC and Minnesota United FC. Both clubs enter the contest level on points (30) through 17 matches, with identical ambitions of staying in the hunt for top playoff seeding as the second half of the MLS season gets underway.

San Diego Native Shining

San Diego native and SDFC forward Milan Iloski has scored three goals in his last two matches across all competitions, including a standout performance against Club América. Iloski has added a new spark to San Diego's attack and will be one to watch against a Minnesota side that has allowed 16 goals this season.

Scouting Minnesota

Minnesota United enters Saturday's contest following a thrilling 3-2 road win over Seattle Sounders FC on June 1. The Loons have been strong at home this season with a 4-1-3 record at Allianz Field and have a 5-3-5 record against Western Conference opponents.

What's Next

Following Saturday's matchup, SDFC will have a week off MLS play before heading to Canada to face the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place on Wednesday, June 25.







