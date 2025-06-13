San Diego FC Visits Minnesota United FC for First-Ever Meeting on Saturday, June 14
June 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC (9-4-3, 30 points) returns to MLS regular season play this Saturday, June 14, traveling to face Minnesota United FC (8-3-6, 30 points) at Allianz Field in a pivotal Western Conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Fans can also follow along on the radio in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.
Back in the Flow After International Test
SDFC enters Matchday 19 on the heels of a dominant 3-0 exhibition victory over Club América on June 7 at Snapdragon Stadium. Milan Iloski notched a brace, and Tomás Ángel added a highlight-reel free kick as the Club earned its first-ever international friendly win in front of a sold-out home crowd of 30,916. The defensive unit, led by debutant Pablo Sisniega, held the 16-time Liga MX champions without a shot on target until the 82nd minute.
Back to Business in MLS
Prior to the international break, SDFC defeated Austin FC 2-0 on May 31, closing out the month with a 5-1-1 record and collecting 16 of a possible 21 points. The Club remained unbeaten at home in that span (4-0-1) and currently sits among the top teams in the Western Conference. Saturday marks the first-ever meeting between SDFC and Minnesota United FC. Both clubs enter the contest level on points (30) through 17 matches, with identical ambitions of staying in the hunt for top playoff seeding as the second half of the MLS season gets underway.
San Diego Native Shining
San Diego native and SDFC forward Milan Iloski has scored three goals in his last two matches across all competitions, including a standout performance against Club América. Iloski has added a new spark to San Diego's attack and will be one to watch against a Minnesota side that has allowed 16 goals this season.
Scouting Minnesota
Minnesota United enters Saturday's contest following a thrilling 3-2 road win over Seattle Sounders FC on June 1. The Loons have been strong at home this season with a 4-1-3 record at Allianz Field and have a 5-3-5 record against Western Conference opponents.
What's Next
Following Saturday's matchup, SDFC will have a week off MLS play before heading to Canada to face the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place on Wednesday, June 25.
Major League Soccer Stories from June 13, 2025
- SKC Hosts FC Dallas on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- San Diego FC Visits Minnesota United FC for First-Ever Meeting on Saturday, June 14 - San Diego FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. San Diego FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Revolution Place Forward/Winger Ignatius Ganago on Short-Term Injured List - New England Revolution
- Rapids Set to Host Orlando City SC in Inter-Conference Matchup - Colorado Rapids
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Philadelphia Union: June 14, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Inter Miami CF and Al Ahly FC Meet in FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Opener - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal Takes on Houston Dynamo FC Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host CF Montréal in Cross-Conference Matchup at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Return Home to Host FC Cincinnati - New England Revolution
- Road Tripping: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at Philadelphia Union - Charlotte FC
- Earthquakes Face Portland Timbers at Providence Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Real Salt Lake to Honor Club Legend Nick Rimando Saturday against D.C. United - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF Academy Takes on the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup in Nashville - Inter Miami CF
- Saturday Night Lights Presented by CalHOPE Closes Strong with June 14 Celebration at Washington United Youth Center - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC and Mercer University to Host Community Clinic in Macon, Georgia - Los Angeles FC
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Summer Concert Series, Presented by Café Bustelo - Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati Kick off June Road Swing with Match at New England Revolution - FC Cincinnati
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at New England Revolution - FC Cincinnati
- A City in Motion: Sounders FC and HOMETEAM Unite to Celebrate Seattle Culture Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Seattle Sounders FC
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Inter Miami CF X LEVI's®: Fútbol Meets Streetwear and Individuality Takes Center Stage - Inter Miami CF
- 2025 NWSL Championship, Presented by Google Pixel, to be Staged at PayPal Park - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Visits Minnesota United FC for First-Ever Meeting on Saturday, June 14
- San Diego FC's Summer of Soccer Returns with Fan Events, Watch Parties, and Pub Partners Across San Diego
- San Diego FC Defeats Club América, 3-0, in Exhibition Match at Snapdragon Stadium
- History Made: SDFC Wins First International Friendly Against Club América
- San Diego FC Hosts Club América in International Friendly at Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday