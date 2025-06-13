Revolution Place Forward/Winger Ignatius Ganago on Short-Term Injured List
June 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution announced today that the club has placed forward/winger Ignatius Ganago on the short-term Injured List. Ganago will be unavailable for a minimum of six matches due to a quad strain sustained while on international duty, beginning with this Saturday's home match against FC Cincinnati.
New England, carrying a nine-game unbeaten streak, returns home to host FC Cincinnati, the second-place team in the Eastern Conference, in the first match of a three-game homestand at Gillette Stadium. Saturday's match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and airs on both Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, in English and Spanish. Listen to the club's local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies in the booth, and Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.
TRANSACTION: New England Revolution place forward/winger Ignatius Ganago on short-term Injured List on June 13, 2025.
