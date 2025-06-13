Inter Miami CF X LEVI's®: Fútbol Meets Streetwear and Individuality Takes Center Stage

June 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF fans, get ready because something bold is coming your way!

Our Club has teamed up with none other than Levi's, the original icon of self-expression, to launch a game-changing merch collab that's rooted in passion, pride, and pure 305 flavor.

This isn't just a collection. This is a movement. A fusion of fútbol culture and Miami street style that gives you the chance to wear your voice-one patch at a time.

Inter Miami CF x LEVI'S®

PATCH YOUR PASSION

It all begins with a patch. Inspired by Inter Miami's crest, the energy of our fans, and the unmistakable soul of the city we call home, each custom-designed patch will be a tribute to Miami's identity and the Club's relentless spirit.

These special patches are only dropping in select spots. Here's where to find them!

INTER MIAMI'S TEAM STORE - JUNE 18 @ CHASE STADIUM

To bring this collab to life, we're hitting the road in style. The iconic Levi's Airstream will make a stop at Inter Miami's Official Team Store at Chase Stadium on Wednesday, June 18 where fans can customize and select their favorite patches and add them to jackets, jeans, or gear-on the spot.

Team store hours: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. ET

Address: 1350 NW 55th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Where to park: Blue Lot located by Gate 3

OFFICIAL INTER MIAMI CF WATCH PARTY - JUNE 19 @ LA TROPICAL

We're celebrating the official launch in true Inter Miami fashion: A special watch party during Inter Miami's FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage match against Porto in Atlanta (3 p.m. ET), hosted by our partner at La Tropical.

Fans will receive a complimentary Levi's x Inter Miami CF embroidered patch when they purchase a denim item at the Levi's Airstream onsite. Valid Wednesday, June 18 through Thursday, June 19. Some exclusions apply. See store stylist for details.

Get ready to wear your patch, back Inter Miami on the global stage, and dive into interactive games! RSVP here.

IN-STORE OFFER @ LEVI'S AVENTURA + BRICKELL + DADELAND ONLY

Receive a complimentary Levi's x Inter Miami CF embroidered patch when you purchase a denim item at Levi's Aventura, Brickell and Dadeland stores only. Valid Friday, June 20 through Sunday, July 13. Some exclusions apply. See store stylist for details.

Inter Miami CF x Levi's is your chance to show off your love for the Club, your city, and your style-loud and proud!







