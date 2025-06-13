Sounders FC Announces Official FIFA Club World Cup 2025© Community Events Ahead of Group Stage Matches, with a Variety of Free Activations and Viewing Parties Available for Fans of All Ages

June 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today announced details surrounding the club's official FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ community events. Taking place at multiple locations in Seattle and surrounding areas, the free events give fans of all ages the opportunity to join Sounders FC to cheer on the team in the prestigious world-class tournament, with watch parties for all three of the club's Group Stage matches. Fans can look forward to watching the games on giant screens in electric group atmospheres, with access to exciting activations, live music, local flavors, legendary alumni and celebrity appearances, as well as a GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ attempt for the Largest Soccer Lesson, scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 15 at 3:00 p.m. PT at the Waterfront Park on Pier 62.

MEDIA NOTE: Media are invited to cover these FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ community events for photo and b-roll opportunities, in addition to soundbytes with willing attendees. Those wishing to attend should RSVP with Gisselle Pichardo [GisselleP@SoundersFC.com] of Sounders FC Communications for more information.

The Rave Green officially kicked off the festivities surrounding the tournament on Friday, June 13 by raising a giant 20' x 30' Sounders FC flag above Seattle's iconic Space Needle as the city prepares for a historical moment for the broader Seattle community. The event featured Sounders FC Owner and Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr., as well as Sounders FC former players and Brand Ambassadors Brad Evans and Steve Zakuani.

Sounders FC is one of three MLS clubs currently set to play in the competition (alongside Inter Miami CF and LAFC). The Rave Green qualified for this prestigious international tournament after a historic title run in the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup. Seattle begins the tournament against Brazilian side Botafogo on Sunday, June 15 (7:00 p.m. PT / DAZN), before facing Atlético Madrid of Spain on Thursday, June 19 (3:00 p.m. PT / DAZN) and Paris Saint-Germain of France on Monday, June 23 (12:00 p.m. PT / DAZN), with all matches taking place on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field in Seattle. In addition, fans have the opportunity to catch every game live on DAZN for free, with all 63 matches live-streamed, free to view on DAZN globally in multiple languages.

Additional information regarding Sounders FC's community events can be found below.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORD ATTEMPT FOR THE LARGEST SOCCER LESSON - SUNDAY, JUNE 15

Seattle Sounders FC, Seattle Reign FC, RAVE Foundation and Seattle FIFA World Cup 26™ local organizing committee - SeattleFWC26 - are hosting a massive, all-Seattle event, marking exactly one year to go until the FIFA World Cup 26™. The event is taking place on Father's Day this Sunday, June 15 at 3:00 p.m. PT, right in the heart of Downtown Seattle on Pier 62, part of the city's new Waterfront Park, making it a perfect family-friendly outing. Pier 62 is located at 1951 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101.

The centerpiece of the celebration is an ambitious GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ attempt for the Largest Soccer Lesson, currently held by the San Jose Earthquakes with 956 participants on June 3, 2023. Seattle's goal is to bring together over 1,000 participants for a 30-minute soccer lesson led by Seattle Sounders FC former players and Brand Ambassadors Brad Evans and Steve Zakuani. Adding to the excitement are local icons and Sounders FC owners Ken Griffey Jr. and Drew Carey, who will join attendees as they take part in the historic moment for the broader Seattle community.

Although the event has reached the maximum number of registrations, those interested in participating are encouraged to add their names to the waiting list to be contacted by a member of the club if additional space becomes available. Additional information regarding the Guiness World Record event taking place in Seattle can be found below.

WHAT: Seattle Sounders FC, Seattle Reign FC, RAVE Foundation and SeattleFWC26 Guiness World Record Event

WHO: Sounders FC owner Drew Carey

Sounders FC owner and Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr.

Sounders FC former player and Brand Ambassador Brad Evans

Sounders FC former player and Brand Ambassador Steve Zakuani

WHEN: Sunday, June 15 - 3:00 p.m. PT, with check-in beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT. Media availability at the conclusion of programming.

WHERE: Waterfront Park - Pier 62 (1951 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101)

PARKING: Please plan to park nearby and to walk to the event, as parking is limited near the location. Surrounding street parking is also available.

HOW: Sunday's event is open to media for photo and b-roll opportunities with representatives from the Seattle soccer community in attendance. Those interested in attending should RSVP with Hana Tadesse [HanaT@sea2026.org] of SeattleFWC26.

RAVE MEETS WORLD FAN FEST - JUNE 15 VS. BOTAFOGO, JUNE 19 VS. ATLÉTICO MADRID, JUNE 23 VS. PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Fans are invited to join a variety of community-focused events hosted by Sounders FC, Reign FC and the clubs' charitable partner RAVE Foundation, in partnership with Downtown Seattle Association. These once-in-a-lifetime experiences are part full-day soccer festivities celebrating Seattle's place on the global stage as a FIFA World Cup 2026™ Host City. For fans heading to Lumen Field for Sounders FC's Group Stage matches on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field or those that simply want to soak up the global soccer vibes, these free community fan fests are go-to destinations.

Taking place in Occidental Park in Seattle (117 South Washington Street, Seattle, WA 98104), RAVE Meets World transforms downtown into can't-miss events for soccer fans of all ages. Those coming to the fan fest can look forward to enjoying family-friendly games, giveaways, an open-play soccer mini-pitch courtesy of RAVE Foundation, food trucks and international beers on tap for fans over the age of 21.

Additionally, fans are encouraged to take part in the club's official March to the Match tradition, departing Occidental Park on its way to Sounders FC matches at Lumen Field. Viewing parties are also available for those wishing to watch the matches on giant screens in electric group atmospheres from Brick Park, just a few blocks from Occidental Park. The viewing parties are free and open to the public.

Specific information for each RAVE Meets World event can be found below:

SUNDAY, JUNE 15 (3:00 p.m. PT): Ahead of Sounders FC's match vs. Brazilian side Botafogo (7:00 p.m. PT / DAZN), fans are encouraged to stick around as local hip-hop stars Travis Thompson, Yonny and Yungtada take the stage for a special live performance starting at 4:00 p.m. PT. March to the Match departs Occidental Park at 6:00 p.m. PT on its way to Lumen Field. Doors to the stadium open at 5:00 p.m. PT.

A viewing party is also available for those wishing to watch the match on a giant screen in an electric group atmosphere from Brick Park. The event - scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. PT - is free and open to the public.

THURSDAY, JUNE 19 (1:00 p.m. PT): Fans are invited to Occidental Park prior to the Rave Green's match against Spanish club Atlético Madrid (3:00 p.m. PT / DAZN), with March to the Match departing for Lumen Field at 2:00 p.m. PT. Doors at the stadium open at 1:00 p.m. PT. Once in the stadium, fans can visit the Sounders FC booth located at the North Plaza to learn more about exciting club programs and initiatives such as Sammy's Squad, Sounders FC's free kids club and First Match On Us, which gives newcomers their first taste of the action free of charge.

The viewing party at Brick Park - scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. PT - includes a free live concert featuring The Black Tones, the Seattle-based rock 'n' roll band founded by twins Eva and Cedric Walker, along with the local hip-hop trio New Track City and KEXP Afternoon Show DJ / Host Larry Mizell, Jr., scheduled to take place following the match at 5:00 p.m. PT. The event is free and open to the public.

MONDAY, JUNE 23 (10:00 a.m. PT): As the Rave Green faces 2025 UEFA Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain (12:00 p.m. PT / DAZN), the soccer community in Seattle comes together to highlight the incredible history of Sounders soccer and the enduring relationship that has existed between the club and its fans since 1974. March to the Match departs Occidental Park at 11:00 a.m. PT on its way to Lumen Field. Doors at the stadium open at 10:00 p.m. PT, where fans can visit the Sounders FC booth located at the North Plaza to learn more about exciting club programs and initiatives such as Sammy's Squad, Sounders FC's free kids club and First Match On Us, which gives newcomers their first taste of the action free of charge.

The viewing party begins 12:00 p.m. PT and features a free live concert with American singer-songwriter Sera Cahoone, Seattle-based band Smokey Brights and DJ Christian Science, scheduled to take place at 2:00 p.m. PT.

Additional on-site activities for every RAVE Meets World event include:

Hoopla Face Painting & Balloons: Bring the whole family for free artistic fun with Hoopla, a local company offering professional face painting, lively balloon twisting and a range of custom balloon decorations.

Over The Line Art: Get a one-of-a-kind portrait with your family or friends led by Over the Line, a Seattle-based art entertainment company specializing in caricatures, face painting, body art and airbrushing.

SilverKite Craft Station: Show your team spirit by making your own soccer-themed scarf. The art-making is led by SilverKite teaching artists and is open to everyone of all ages. Facilitated by Sarai Osborne and Alisha Taniguchi.

Popwell Beverage Booth: Cool off and refresh with a free Popwell beverage courtesy of Sparkling Ice. Popwell is a cold-crafted prebiotic and immunity-supporting drink with a refreshing twist in six varieties: Blackberry Lime, Tropical Mango and Cherry Citrus - all caffeine-free - as well as caffeinated options, including Lemon Lime, Cream Soda and Orange Cream.

Tap Truck Seattle: Swing by the beer garden to enjoy your favorite local draft beer from a charming vintage truck at Tap Truck Seattle. The truck is available to attendees 21 years of age and older.

Sounders FC Booth: Come to the Sounders booth for your chance to win tickets to a future match, autographed gear and the opportunity to meet the club's mascot Sammy the Sounder.

Reign FC Booth: Rally with fellow soccer fans of the world as the club gets ready for an exciting second half of the season.

While garage and street parking are available throughout the Seattle Center area, Sounders FC encourages fans to utilize transit and alternative forms of transportation to attend all FIFA Club World Cup matches at Lumen Field. Tickets for all six FIFA Club World Cup matches in Seattle are available via the newly offered exclusive Sounders FC rate.







