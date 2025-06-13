Revolution Return Home to Host FC Cincinnati

June 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (6-4-5; 23 pts.) open a three-match homestand on Saturday night when the club hosts FC Cincinnati (9-5-3; 30 pts.) at Gillette Stadium. The Revolution's annual Juneteenth match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and is available to watch on both Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or tune into Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

After a heavy road stretch that featured 10 of the first 15 games of the season away from home, and a bye week last weekend, New England will play all three June matches at home in Foxborough. The Revolution concluded a run of three consecutive away matches within a week with a 3-0 shutout win over CF Montreal in their most recent match on May 31. New England's victory in Montreal extended the club's unbeaten run to nine consecutive matches dating back to April 12.

New England's last defeat in league play came at the hands of FC Cincinnati in the first encounter between the two Eastern Conference sides on April 5 in Ohio. The Revolution's current run of nine consecutive games without a defeat stands as the second-longest active unbeaten streak in MLS. New England is two games shy of matching its longest unbeaten streak in club history of 11 consecutive games without a defeat, set in 2005 and equaled in 2019.

New England's shutout victory at Montreal was headlined by the club's duo of dynamic wingbacks, 17-year-old Homegrown Player Peyton Miller and 20-year-old Ilay Feingold. Miller, who suited up for the United States Under-20s last week during the international window, netted his first MLS goal and added an assist in the May 31 victory. Feingold remains in top form after the first multi-goal performance of his career, adding an assist of his own. The Israeli U22 Initiative signing owns six goal contributions, tied for third-most among MLS defenders this season, over his last five starts.

This weekend's match features two of the league's top playmakers in the Revolution's Carles Gil and FC Cincinnati's Evander. Gil, a three-time MLS All-Star and the 2021 MLS MVP, has logged 10 goal contributions over the last 11 games, including four game-winning tallies. The Spanish midfielder is in line for his 175th MLS appearance, all with New England, this weekend. Evander, a 2024 MLS MVP Finalist, has seven goals and six assists with the Orange and Blue this season.

On the defensive end, New England's seven clean sheets are tied for third most in MLS and its 14 goals conceded are the second-fewest goals leaguewide. Slovenian goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič has already set a new career high with his seven shutout performances this season, one shy of the league lead among MLS goalkeepers. In the backline, Colombian Brayan Ceballos could potentially rejoin Mamadou Fofana and Tanner Beason after missing the last two matches due to a head injury.

Managed by former Revolution midfielder Pat Noonan, FC Cincinnati hits the road after a 2-1 loss to D.C. United in its most recent match on May 31. Togolese striker Kévin Denkey scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season in the loss. Cincinnati has collected just one victory over their last five matches, going 1-2-2 in that span, though they remain in second place in the Eastern Conference. On the road, FC Cincinnati carries a 4-4-1 record this season.

Drive Series:

This Saturday, the New England Revolution will host a Drive Series in support of ARL Boston's Keep Pets F.E.D. (Full Every Day) food pantry. The club invites fans to donate urgently needed pet food and supplies on their way into the stadium, including the following:

- Dry cat food (13+ lb bags) - URGENT NEED

- Canned cat food (all varieties) - URGENT NEED

- Small bites or small breed dry dog food - URGENT NEED

- Dry dog food (all sizes)

- Canned dog food (all varieties)

- Dry Kitten Food

- Canned kitten food

- Dry Puppy Food

- Canned Puppy Food

- Dry cat food (all sizes)

Juneteenth Match:

The Revolution will host their annual Juneteenth Match on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium, a day which commemorates the emancipation of all enslaved people in the United States. Throughout the match, the club will highlight various members of the local Black community including grassroots organizations and social justice and equity leaders.

Kayla Boamah, a student at Berklee College of Music, will perform the national anthem, while the videoboards inside Gillette Stadium will include Juneteenth facts and highlight local celebrations. Additionally, the Revolution will recognize Deb Britt, Executive Director of the National Black Doll Museum, as the Hero of the Match. The Revolution Fan Zone will feature activations by Be Inclusive Inc., the National Black Doll Museum, Story Starters, R.I. Juneteenth, and a local BIPOC-owned Heritage Market.

Andrew's NEGU Crew:

Saturday marks the return of Revolution defender Andrew Farrell's NEGU Crew for the second time this season. Andrew's NEGU Crew provides a unique and memorable matchday experience for pediatric cancer patients. Saturday's child is Bella, a five-year-old Lexington, Mass. native, who has acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The acronym NEGU (pronounced nee-goo), Never Ever Give Up, is a phrase adopted from the Jessie Rees Foundation, which ensures every child fighting cancer has the support and resources they need to never ever give up.

