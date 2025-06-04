New England Revolution Academy Highlights: June 4

June 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy's Under-18s and Under-16s closed out their respective 2024-25 MLS NEXT seasons last Saturday, with both teams taking on Charlotte FC on the road.

The U-18's fell to Charlotte FC, 2-0, on Saturday, after the hosts netted two second-half goals. The U-18's finished with a 14-11-8 record in the 2024-25 MLS NEXT regular season. Forward Cristiano Carlos (2008 - Chicopee, Mass.) tallied a team-high 10 goals on the season and added one helper. Fellow attacker Robert Nichols III (2007 - Milton, Mass.) recorded nine goals and seven assists, while Grant Emerhi (2008 - Mansfield, Mass.) registered seven goals and four assists on the year.

The U-16s battled Charlotte FC to a 1-1 draw last Saturday, with Paolo Tornberg Ayala (2009 - Revere, Mass.) scoring the opening goal in the second minute of the contest. The team closed out its 2024-25 MLS NEXT regular season with a 19-9-6 record. Judah Siqueira (2009 - South Easton, Mass.) tallied a team-leading 25 goals on the year. Tornberg Ayala paced the team in assists this season (10), and tied Ivan Villalobos Lopez (2009 - Lumberton, NC) for the second-most goals scored (7).

All five Revolution Academy teams will return to MLS NEXT play in September, when they kick off the 2025-26 season. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER  18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Charlotte FC U-18s

Saturday, May 31, 2025 - Atrium Health Performance Park

New England Revolution 0, Charlotte FC 2

Scoring Summary:

CLT - 65'

CLT - 75'

Revolution U-18s: Owen Beninga; Zayden Bediako, Sage Kinner (Lucas Aquino 56'), Sheridan McNish (Logan Azar 75'), Joaquin Garcia Zillinskas; Josh Poulson, Jordi Tornberg Ayala (Enzo Goncalves 56'), Kaisei Korytoski; Edon Zharku (Tobin Farmer 86'), Shifaq Fazl (Isaiah Claverie 75'), Robert Nichols III

Substitutes Not Used: Reinner Fidelis

UNDER  16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Charlotte FC U-16s

Saturday, May 31, 2025 - Atrium Health Performance Park

New England Revolution 1, Charlotte FC 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Unassisted) 2'

CLT - 4'

Revolution U-16s: Ryker Fauth (Reinner Fidelis 46'); Aarin Prajapati, Josh Macedo, Harley Kerr, Chris Scott (Musah Adamu 75'); Alex Glassman (Davi Pereira 46, Tobin Farmer 82'), Levi Katsell (Isaiah Claverie 68'), Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Rikelme De Almeida 68'); Judah Siquera, Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Jonathan Cante 75'), Kauan De Campos

Substitutes Not Used: None







Major League Soccer Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.