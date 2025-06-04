Etihad Player of the Month: Thiago Martins Scoops May Award
June 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
Thiago Martins has been crowned Etihad Player of the Month for May.
The Brazilian center-back blended defensive steel and style. He lead the team with authority, reading the game impeccably and making vital interventions when his teammates needed him most.
Thriving in 1v1 situations, the Brazilian defender helped City secure three clean sheets this past month. A vocal leader at the back, his organization helped City record some strong results in May, including a Hudson River Derby success over rivals the Red Bulls.
Martins' contributions have been pivotal to City's strong run-making him a worthy winner in May.
Parabéns Thiago!
