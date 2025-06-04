Chicago Fire FC Winger Omari Glasgow Called up to Guyana National Team

June 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced winger Omari Glasgow has been called up by the Guyana National Team for two FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in June.

The Golden Jaguars will face Nicaragua at 9 p.m. CT on June 6 at the Estadio Nacional de Fútbol in Managua, Nicaragua, before hosting Monserrat at 7 p.m. CT on June 10 at the Synthetic Track and Field Facility in Leonora, Guyana.

Glasgow, 21, is Guyana's leading goal scorer with 20 tallies in 31 caps for the senior national team. The young winger has participated in several international friendly matches, as well as in Concacaf Nations League A and B, Concacaf Gold Cup qualification, and FIFA World Cup qualification. His first appearance was on March 30, 2021, in which he came on as a substitute and registered one goal and one assist against the Bahamas.

In early 2024, Glasgow was awarded CONCACAF Nations League Young Player of the Tournament honors. Additionally, with seven goals in five games, Glasgow earned CONCACAF Nations League Top Scorer honors, making him the first Guyanese player to win the award. Glasgow was the youngest player in competition history to earn the honor at just 20 years of age.

So far in 2025, Glasgow has participated in 13 of Chicago's MLS regular season matches, including four starts. Glasgow signed with Chicago Fire FC after joining the Club as a member of Chicago Fire II in 2022. Glasgow made 62 regular season appearances (58 starts) for Chicago Fire FC II, recording 15 goals and 13 assists. He also appeared for Chicago Fire FC on three occasions while on Short-Term Agreements during the 2024 MLS Regular Season and Leagues Cup 2024.







