Dial In: Road to FIFA Club World Cup 2025

With 10 days to go for Inter Miami CF to kick off its historic participation at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ competing amongst the biggest teams in world fútbol, let's review our road to booking one of the coveted 32 spots in the tournament!

Clinching 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield Title, FIFA Club World Cup Berth

Inter Miami qualified as the host country representative team for the new FIFA Club World Cup on the basis of the Club's outstanding and consistent 34-match campaign that saw them break the all-time MLS record for the most points in a single season, completing its 2024 season with 74 points. The historic campaign saw the team win the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield, confirming the Club as the best team throughout the 2024 MLS regular season.

The team's historic campaign also saw Inter Miami become the third-fastest club in league history to earn a playoffs berth - securing a third-ever postseason appearance for the Club - record the most overall wins (22) and wins on the road (11), and lead the league in goals with 83.

Top Matches En Route to Booking World Cup Spot

The 2024 season presented many memorable matches that Inter Miami fans surely enjoyed. Despite there being many to pick from, below are three matches we consider to be amongst the top throughout our Supporters' Shield-winning campaign.

1. Inter Miami CF 5-0 Orlando City SC

An empathic home win at Chase Stadium for Inter Miami at the start of the season against its rivals in the Florida Derby on March 24, 2024, winning 5-0 to register the largest margin of victory in Club history.. Braces from both captain Lionel Messi and star striker Luis Suárez highlighted a well-rounded night for the Club.

2. Inter Miami CF 6-2 New York Red Bulls

Inter Miami had another top performance on May 4, 2024, defeating New York Red Bulls 6-2 in a memorable fixture that saw the team score the most goals in a match in Club history. It was a Messi masterclass on the evening, with the Argentine attacker tallying a goal and five assists to make MLS history by becoming the first player to register five assists in a match, and first to have six goal contributions in a game. The match also featured a Suárez hat-trick, the first for the Uruguayan in Inter Miami colors.

3. Columbus Crew 2-3 Inter Miami CF

The night of October 2, 2024 was a special one that saw Inter Miami win a second title in the Club's history. The team clinched a historic first Supporters' Shield crown with 2-3 win over the Columbus Crew on the road; a brace from Messi - including a fantastic free kick - a goal from Suárez, and a penalty save by Drake Callender secured the historic result.

Memorable Strikes

2024 also left behind plenty of bangers from the Inter Miami boys. Once again it was difficult to trim down the list, but below we present three memorable goals that can be replayed all day long.

1. Jordi Alba volley vs. CF Montréal

2. Messi long-range strike in road win vs. Sporting Kansas City at a packed Arrowhead Head Stadium with over 72,000 fans in the house, in what was the fourth-largest crowd in attendance for a match in MLS history.

3. Jordi Alba screamer vs. Nashville SC which was nominated for MLS Goal of the Year







