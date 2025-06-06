Real Salt Lake Home Match against LAFC Rescheduled for September 17
June 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake News Release
Major League Soccer announced today that Real Salt Lake's home match against Los Angeles FC at America First Field, originally slated to take place later this month on Wednesday, June 25, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m MT.
The new date is due to LAFC's qualification to the FIFA Club World Cup, with the Utah side's annual Pride festivities planned for June 25 also rescheduled for Sept. 17. Please visit www.RSL.com for more details.
