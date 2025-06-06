LAFC and FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour Stop at Mariachi Plaza Moved to BMO Stadium on Sunday, June 8
June 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
The FIFA 2025 Club World Cup Trophy Tour at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights scheduled for this Saturday, June 7 will now take place at BMO Stadium on Sunday, June 8 prior to LAFC's match vs. Sporting Kansas City at 6:00 p.m. PT. The general public will now be able to take photographs with the trophy on Pepsi Plaza at BMO Stadium from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. with ticketed fans being able to see the trophy at the Northeast Gate from 4:30 pm - 6:00 p.m.
The FIFA 2025 Club World Cup Trophy Tour will NOT take place at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights this Saturday, June 7 from 3 p.m. - 6 pm PST.
LAFC became the 32nd and final team to secure a berth in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 with a 2-1 win over Club América in extra time of the Play-In match at BMO Stadium on Saturday, May 31. The club enters Group D of the competition and will open tournament play in Atlanta on Monday, June 16, against Chelsea of the English Premier League. LAFC will also face Tunisian club Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Friday, June 20, in Nashville) and Flamengo from Brazil (Tuesday, June 24, in Orlando) in the group stage.
