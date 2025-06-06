San Diego FC Hosts Club América in International Friendly at Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday
June 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) opens the month of June with a historic international exhibition against Liga MX giants Club América this Saturday, June 7 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium. The highly anticipated match will be broadcast exclusively on radio - in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM. Tickets for the match are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.
A Historic First
Saturday marks a milestone moment for SDFC, as the Club faces a Mexican opponent for the first time in its history. The match brings together two ambitious sides from either side of the border and highlights the cultural and footballing ties that unite Southern California and Mexico. For fans in the binational region, it's a can't-miss opportunity to witness a clash of North American soccer identities on local soil.
Clash with a Giant
Club América, based in Mexico City, is the most decorated team in Liga MX history with 16 league titles and an illustrious history spanning more than a century. Widely regarded as the winningest team in North American soccer, the Águilas recently concluded the 2025 Clausura as runners-up and are preparing for the upcoming Apertura season. Their visit to Snapdragon comes just a week after a narrow 2-1 loss to LAFC in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Play-In match.
Momentum at Home
SDFC enters the friendly following a 2-0 home win over Austin FC in MLS play. The result capped off a dominant May that saw the expansion side go 5-1-1 overall, including an unbeaten 4-0-1 stretch at home. With 16 points collected in May alone, the Club continues to assert itself as a Western Conference contender in its inaugural MLS campaign.
Keeper of the Flow: Hugo Sánchez
Saturday's match will feature a special pre-match moment as legendary Mexican striker Hugo Sánchez is honored as the night's Keeper of the Flow. A San Diego Sockers icon, former Mexican National Team coach, and one of the greatest goal scorers in football history, Sánchez will help channel the energy of the city as the matchday Flow is officially set in motion. The Flow, central to San Diego FC's identity, is represented by 18 lines in the Club's crest - one for each city in San Diego County, Woven Into One. On matchdays, the Flow is ceremoniously unleashed just before kickoff, with previous Keepers including SDFC investors Manny Machado and Issa Rae, legendary wrestler Rey Mysterio, and others. This tradition embodies the rhythm, passion, and unity that fuel San Diego's newest team.
What's Next
Following Saturday's international showdown, SDFC resumes MLS regular season play on Saturday, June 14, with a visit to Minnesota United FC (8-3-6, 30 points) at Allianz Field. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. PT with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, San Diego Sports 760 AM, and TUDN 1700 AM.
SAN DIEGO FC VS CLUB AMÉRICA
Saturday, June 6 | 7:00 p.m. PT
Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, Calif.
San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Darren Smith (Play-By-Play); Warren Barton (Analyst)
San Diego FC Spanish Radio (TUDN 1700 AM): Ricardo "Pony" Jimenez (Play-By-Play); Brandon Ambriz (Analyst)
