Toronto FC Road Match against LAFC Rescheduled for October 8

June 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Major League Soccer announced today that Toronto FC's road match against Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium, originally slated to take place on Friday, June 13, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, October 8 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The new date is due to LAFC's qualification to the FIFA Club World Cup.
