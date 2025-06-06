Nashville SC Update

June 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Following a week-long break as part of the June FIFA International Window, Nashville Soccer Club (8W-4L-5D) will resume play by visiting Chicago Fire FC (6W-5L-4D) at Soldier Field on Saturday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. CT in the second and final regular season meeting between clubs this season. Nashville's last match against the Fire resulted in a historic 7-2 victory on April 26, 2025 at GEODIS Park.

Traveling with the Boys in Gold will be Nashville SC's Special Olympics Unified Team who will conclude its season by facing Chicago's Unified Team at the Endeavor Health Fire Pitch (3626 N. Talman Ave, Chicago, IL 60618) at 1 p.m. CT.

Happening at GEODIS Park this week, the United States' Men's National Team (USMNT) will host Switzerland at GEODIS Park presented by Coca-Cola on Tuesday, June 10 at 7 p.m. CT in a pre-2025 Concacaf Gold Cup send-off match - tickets are available by visiting GEODISPark.com.

After hosting Orlando City B this Friday at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium at 7 p.m. CT, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will face Atlanta United 2 on Wednesday, June 11 at Turner Soccer Complex at 4 p.m. CT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Nashville SC at Chicago Fire FC (Saturday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app Radio: 104.5 The Zone

Huntsville City FC at Atlanta United 2 (Wednesday, June 11 at 4p.m. CT)

MLSNEXTPro.com

U.S. Men's National Team vs. Switzerland (Tuesday, June 10 at 7 p.m. CT)

TNT, truTV, Max, Universo, and Peacock Radio: Westwood One Sports







