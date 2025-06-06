LAFC Announces Date Changes for Matches against Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake
June 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC today announced two date changes for upcoming matches against Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake. The club's regular-season home game against Toronto, originally scheduled for Friday, June 13, will be rescheduled to Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 7:30pm PT, and the away match against RSL, originally slated for Wednesday, June 25, will be rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 6:30pm PT.
The changes were made to accommodate LAFC's upcoming appearance in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The Black & Gold opens Group D play against Chelsea FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, June 16, at 12 p.m. PT before facing Espérance de Tunis at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday, June 20, at 3 p.m. LAFC concludes group play against CR Flamengo at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Tuesday, June 24 at 6 p.m.
LAFC qualified for the tournament via a 2-1 win in overtime against Club América at BMO Stadium on May 31.
Tickets for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 matches are available at FIFA.com/tickets, while every match of the tournament will be streamed live and for free globally on DAZN.com and the DAZN app. Matches are also available to watch in the U.S. on the Turner and Univision family of networks.
Major League Soccer Stories from June 6, 2025
- International Duty Roundup: Seven Academy Players on National Team Duty in April/May - Inter Miami CF
- Toronto FC Road Match against LAFC Rescheduled for October 8 - Toronto FC
- Real Salt Lake Home Match against LAFC Rescheduled for September 17 - Real Salt Lake
- LAFC Announces Date Changes for Matches against Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake - Los Angeles FC
- Rosters Confirmed for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup - St. Louis City SC
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Announces Date Changes for Matches against Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake
- LAFC and FIFA to Host Club World Cup Trophy Tour Stop at Mariachi Plaza on Saturday, June 7
- Los Angeles Football Club Announces Lukas Grether as Managing Director International
- LAFC Qualifies for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025; Defeats Club América 2-1 in Extra Time
- LAFC To Battle Club América in FIFA Club World Cup Play-In Match at BMO Stadium on May 31