LAFC Announces Date Changes for Matches against Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake

June 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC today announced two date changes for upcoming matches against Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake. The club's regular-season home game against Toronto, originally scheduled for Friday, June 13, will be rescheduled to Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 7:30pm PT, and the away match against RSL, originally slated for Wednesday, June 25, will be rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 6:30pm PT.

The changes were made to accommodate LAFC's upcoming appearance in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The Black & Gold opens Group D play against Chelsea FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, June 16, at 12 p.m. PT before facing Espérance de Tunis at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday, June 20, at 3 p.m. LAFC concludes group play against CR Flamengo at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Tuesday, June 24 at 6 p.m.

LAFC qualified for the tournament via a 2-1 win in overtime against Club América at BMO Stadium on May 31.

Tickets for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 matches are available at FIFA.com/tickets, while every match of the tournament will be streamed live and for free globally on DAZN.com and the DAZN app. Matches are also available to watch in the U.S. on the Turner and Univision family of networks.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.