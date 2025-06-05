LAFC and FIFA to Host Club World Cup Trophy Tour Stop at Mariachi Plaza on Saturday, June 7

LAFC, in partnership with FIFA, will host the 2025 Club World Cup Trophy at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights this Saturday, June 7, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. PT to highlight the club's participation in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

The fun-filled afternoon will feature music from a live DJ and Folklorico performances, celebrity guest and influencer appearances and a photo opportunity for fans to have their picture taken with the coveted FIFA Club World Cup trophy. LAFC broadcaster Max Bretos and other team representatives will also be on-site, along with L.A. City Councilwoman Ysabel Jurado.

LAFC became the 32nd and final team to secure a berth in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 with a 2-1 win over Club América in extra time of the Play-In match at BMO Stadium on Saturday, May 31. The club enters Group D of the competition and will open tournament play in Atlanta on Monday, June 16, against Chelsea of the English Premier League. LAFC will also face Tunisian club Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Friday, June 20, in Nashville) and Flamengo from Brazil (Tuesday, June 24, in Orlando) in the group stage.

WHAT:

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour Event Tour Stop in Mariachi Plaza

WHEN:

Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT

WHERE:

Mariachi Plaza - Boyle Heights

1831 1st St

Los Angeles, CA 90033







