FC Cincinnati Defender Miles Robinson Named to USMNT Roster for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup

June 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson has been selected to the final 26-man roster for the United States Men's National Team to compete in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino announced today.

Robinson has been named to his third consecutive Gold Cup roster for the Stars and Stripes (2021, 2023) as the Americans seek an eighth Gold Cup title. The Gold Cup is the last knockout competition for the USMNT ahead of next summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

Robinson and the USMNT will play two friendly matches before traveling to San Jose, California to open Gold Cup Group D play on June 15 against Trinidad and Tobago at PayPal Park.

A native of Arlington, Massachusetts, Robinson has made 32 caps for the USMNT. Two of his three goals for his country came in the 2021 Gold Cup, most notably an extra-time game-winner in the 2021 Gold Cup Final in the 1-0 win over Mexico.

Robinson most recently appeared for the USMNT in two January friendlies, as he captained the squad in a 3-1 win over Venezuela on January 18 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

A full USMNT roster and upcoming schedule can be found below.

DETAILED USMNT ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Chris Brady (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 0/0), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace/ENG; 51/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 3/0), Alex Freeman (Orlando City; 0/0), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse/FRA; 19/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 68/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 24/1), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 32/3), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel/GER; 4/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 43/3)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 47/8); Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 44/2), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 0/0), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP; 18/0), Luca de la Torre (San Diego FC; 24/1), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 4/0), Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo; 4/1), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; 0/0); Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 17/0)

FORWARDS (5): Paxten Aaronson (FC Utrecht/NED; 1/0), Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC; 4/3), Damion Downs (FC Köln/GER; 0/0), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 4/1), Haji Wright (Coventry City/ENG; 15/4)

UPCOMING USMNT SCHEDULE

International Friendly: June 7, 3:30 p.m. ET - vs Türkiye - Rentschler Field, East Hartford, Conn. - TNT, truTV, Max, Telemundo Deportes, Universo, Peacock

International Friendly: June 10, 8 p.m. ET - vs Switzerland - GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tenn. - TNT, truTV, Max, Universo, Peacock

Gold Cup Group Stage: June 15, 6 p.m. ET - vs Trinidad and Tobago - PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif. - FOX, TUDN, ViX

Gold Cup Group Stage: June 19, 9:15 p.m. ET - vs Saudi Arabia - Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas - FS1, TUDN, ViX

Gold Cup Group Stage: June 22, 7 p.m. ET - vs Haiti - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas - FOX, TUDN, ViX

