Seven San Diego FC Players Called up for International Duty

June 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seven San Diego FC (SDFC) players have been called up to represent their national teams during the June FIFA International Break. The group includes Designated Player Anders Dreyer (Denmark), midfielders Aníbal Godoy (Panama), Luca De La Torre (United States), and Onni Valakari (Finland), along with defenders Paddy McNair (Northern Ireland) and Luca Bombino (United States U-20). SDFC goalkeeper Duran Ferree, who is on loan with sister club FC Nordsjælland, was also called up by the U.S. Under-19 Men's National Team.

SDFC winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, who was originally named to Mexico's roster on May 26 for upcoming friendlies, will no longer join the national team and will remain in San Diego due to injury.

Onni Valakari - Finland

Midfielder Onni Valakari will represent Finland in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against the Netherlands (June 7) and Poland (June 10). Valakari scored the game-winning goal in his senior debut - a 1-0 win over France on November 11, 2020. He has earned 11 senior caps to date, including five appearances in World Cup qualifiers.

Luca Bombino - United States U-20

Defender Luca Bombino has joined the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for a training camp in Cairo, Egypt, from June 2-10, in preparation for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. The U.S. U-20s will face Colombia on June 7 and Egypt on June 10 in friendly matches as part of the camp.

Aníbal Godoy - Panama

Midfielder Aníbal Godoy, who ranks second all-time in appearances for Panama with 145 caps, has been called up for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. Panama will face Belize on June 7 and Nicaragua on June 10 in qualifying matches before kicking off Gold Cup action on June 16. Panama is in Group C alongside Jamaica, Guatemala, and Guadeloupe. The full 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup schedule is available at www.concacaf.com/gold-cup/matches/.

Anders Dreyer - Denmark

Dreyer joins the Denmark National Team for international friendlies against Northern Ireland on June 7 at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen and Lithuania on June 10 at Nature Energy Park in Odense. He has earned three senior caps and made his international debut in a 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over the Faroe Islands on November 12, 2021.

Paddy McNair - Northern Ireland

McNair has been called up by Northern Ireland for international friendlies against Denmark (June 7) and Iceland (June 10). The June 10 fixture will take place at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast. A veteran defender, McNair has earned 73 senior caps, tallying seven goals and five assists across all competitions.

Luca de la Torre - United States

De La Torre has joined the U.S. Men's National Team's 27-player training camp ahead of friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland and has also been named to the USMNT's roster for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. The U.S. will face Turkey on June 7 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in Hartford, CT, and Switzerland on June 10 at GEODIS Park in Nashville, TN. These matches are among the final tune-ups before the Gold Cup begins. The United States is in Group D alongside Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, and Saudi Arabia. The full 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup schedule is available at www.concacaf.com/gold-cup/matches/. De La Torre has earned 24 senior caps, most recently appearing in a 1-1 draw against New Zealand on September 11, 2024, where he played 55 minutes.

Duran Ferree - United States U-19

SDFC goalkeeper Duran Ferree, currently on loan with sister club FC Nordsjælland, has been called up to the U.S. Under-19 Men's National Team for its first camp of 2025, taking place June 2-10 in Marbella, Spain. The USA will face host Spain on June 7 and Ukraine on June 10, with both matches set for Estadio Guillermo Amor in Benidorm, Spain.

This week, SDFC (9-5-1, 30 points) will host Club América in an exhibition match at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, June 7 at 7:00 p.m. PT. Tickets are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

SDFC will then return to MLS action when the Club travels to face Minnesota United (8-3-6, 30 points) at Allianz Field on Saturday, June 14. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on the radio in English via San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM) and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.







