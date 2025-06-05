Olger Escobar Called up by Guatemala for Gold Cup
June 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal midfielder Olger Escobar has been called up by the Guatemala national team ahead of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.
Guatemala was drawn in Group D alongside Jamaica, Panama and Guadeloupe. Los Chapines will take on Jamaica in Los Angeles on June 16, Panama in Austin on June 20 and will round out the group stage against Guadeloupe in Houston on June 24.
Escobar will also play two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches. Guatemala will take on the Dominican Republic on Friday, June 6 and Jamaica on Tuesday, June 10.
Escobar was last called up in March for a Gold Cup qualifying series against Guyana. He played 61 minutes in a 3-2 loss during the first leg. On March 16, he scored in a friendly match against Honduras. His first goal with the senior national team was the game winner in a 2-1 victory.
Called up on Tuesday by Trinidad and Tobago for the June international window, Dante Sealy features on his nation's roster for the Gold Cup.
Trinidad and Tobago are alongside the United States, Haiti and Saudi Arabia in Group D. The Soca Warriors will take on the United States in San Jose on Monday, June 16, Haiti in Houston on Thursday, June 19 and will close out the group stage on Sunday, June 22 in Las Vegas against Saudi Arabia.
