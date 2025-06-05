Inter Miami CF Defender Noah Allen Named to the Concacaf Champions Cup Best XI
June 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF Academy product Noah Allen has been named to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Best XI following his standout performance throughout the campaign.
Throughout Inter Miami's 2025 Champions Cup campaign, the 21-year-old defender featured in all eight matches, including six starts. Allen recorded a 91.7% tackle success rate with a total 11 tackles won, 17 clearances, nine interceptions and five blocks.
The awards adds to what has already been a milestone year for Allen, who recently received his first-ever call-up to represent the Greek national team at the U-21 level and has consistently fractured on Inter Miami's starting XI's this season. As one of the first players to rise from Inter Miami's Academy to the First Team, Allen continues to set the standard for the Club's development pathway.
Inter Miami CF Defender Noah Allen Named to the Concacaf Champions Cup Best XI - Inter Miami CF
