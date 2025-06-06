Rosters Confirmed for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup

June 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







MIAMI, FL - The sixteen men's national teams set to compete in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup have officially submitted their rosters for the tournament, which kicks off on Saturday, June 14 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, and culminates with the first-ever Gold Cup Final at NRG Stadium in Houston on July 6.

The 18th edition of the Confederation's premier tournament for senior men's national teams will be held across 14 stadiums in 11 metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada. The competition will feature 16 elite national teams-15 of the best from the Concacaf region, all of whom qualified through the latest edition of the Concacaf Nations League or the 2025 Gold Cup Prelims, along with one invited guest team, Saudi Arabia.

Just one year out from the FIFA World Cup 2026, the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup will provide a highly competitive tournament for the region's best national teams and players, and an opportunity for even more fans to engage with the sport at a pivotal time for its growth in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Tickets to all Concacaf Gold Cup matches are available via GoldCup.org..

The rosters have been selected and submitted by each national team and are published as such. To be eligible to play in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, all players are subject to and must fully comply with the criteria stipulated in the applicable FIFA player eligibility regulations.

Changes to the official rosters will be allowed up until 24 hours before each team's first match in case of serious injury or approved medical reasons. Concacaf must approve all changes.

Note about preliminary rosters: National teams that submitted preliminary rosters with fewer than 60 players were permitted to add additional players up to 15 days before the start of the competition. However, once a player was added to the list, he could not be removed or replaced. To view the updated preliminary rosters, click here.

2025 CONCACAF GOLD CUP FORMAT AND DATES

The tournament will kick off with a 16-team Group Stage. After round-robin play, from June 14 to 24, the four group winners and four runners-up will advance to the Knockout Stage. The tournament's draw was conducted on April 10,, and the groups are as follows:

Group A:  Mexico, Costa Rica, Suriname, Dominican Republic

Group B:  Canada, Honduras, El Salvador, Curacao

Group C:  Panama, Jamaica, Guatemala, Guadeloupe

Group D:  United States, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia

The Knockout Stage will start with the Quarterfinals on June 28 and 29, followed by the Semifinals on July 2 and the Final on Sunday, July 6, in Houston, TX. Knockout stage matchups will be determined based on the tournament regulations.

The Gold Cup's 31 matches will be available for fans across the region to view on Fox Sports | Tubi (USA-English), TelevisaUnivision | TUDN | ViX (USA-Spanish), Televisa | ViX (Mexico), OneSoccer (Canada), and ESPN | Disney+ (Caribbean, Central, and South America). For other territories, they will be available on Concacaf's YouTube channel (all subject to territory restrictions).







