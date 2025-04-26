Union improves to second place in the Eastern Conference; Remain unbeaten at home against D.C. United since 2015

April 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union earned its second consecutive win with a 3-0 victory against D.C. United at Subaru Park on Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Union ranks second place in the Eastern Conference with 19 points. In the 15th minute, defender Jakob Glesnes opened the scoring with his first goal of the season. In the 52nd minute, midfielder Danley Jean Jacques scored his second goal in consecutive games to double the Union's lead. In the 77th minute, forward Bruno Damiani scored to seal the Union's 3-0 victory. Goalkeeper Andre Blake registered five saves to become the second fastest player to reach 80 regular season shutouts in MLS history.

The Union will travel to Stade Saputo to play CF Montréal on Saturday, May 3 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union 3 - D.C. United 0

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, April 26, 2025

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistant Referees: Ian McKay, Meghan Mullen

Fourth Official: Lorenzo Hernandez

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Weather: 72 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Jakob Glesnes (Westfield, Vassilev) 15'

PHI - Danley Jean Jacques (Q. Sullivan) 52'

PHI - Bruno Damiani (Uhre, Glesnes) 77'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

DC - Kye Rowles (caution) 4'

PHI - Jakob Glesnes (caution) 7'

PHI - Frankie Westfield (caution) 34'

DC - Hakim Karamoko (caution) 72'

DC - Luis Barraza (caution) 77'

PHI - Danley Jean Jacques (caution) 90+6'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner (Olwethu Makhanya 81'), Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel, Frankie Westfield; Jesús Bueno (Cavan Sullivan 62'), Danley Jean Jacques, Quinn Sullivan, Indiana Vassilev (Jeremy Rafanello 90'); Tai Baribo (Bruno Damiani 62'), Mikael Uhre (Chris Donovan 81').

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Olivier Mbaizo, Neil Pierre, David Vazquez.

D.C. United: Luis Barraza; Jacob Murrell (Rida Zouhir 71'), Lucas Bartlett, Lukas MacNaughton, Kye Rowles, Jared Stroud (Gabriel Pirani 66') ; David Schnegg (Conner Antley 82'), Brandon Servania, Hosei Kijima (Boris Enow 66'), Aaron Herrera; Dominique Badji (Hakim Karamoko 71').

Substitutes not used: Joonhong Kim, Matti Peltola, Randall Leal, Derek Dodson.

TEAM NOTES

With the win, the Union remain unbeaten at home against D.C. United since 2015.

The Union's 79 goals against D.C. United is the most against any other team in club history.

Entering tonight's MLS matches, the Union currently leads the league in goals (19) and assists (23).

Forward Mikael Uhre earned his 100th career appearance for the Union to become the 20th player in club history to reach the milestone.

With his assist today, Uhre tied Borek Dokal for the 10th most MLS assists (18) for the Union.

Andre Blake became the second fastest goalkeeper to reach 80 clean sheets in the MLS. This was his fourth clean sheet of the season.

Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan tallied an assist to reach 30 MLS G/A for the Union. He becomes the youngest player in Union history to reach this mark. Sullivan also tied Sheanon Williams for the ninth most MLS assists for the Union. He also ranks tied for first in the league with six assists this season.

Midfielder Jesus Bueno earned his first start of the season.

Midfielder Danley Jean Jacques has scored a goal in two consecutive matches for the first time in his career.

