Philadelphia Union Announces Partnership with Nemours Children's Health

April 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have entered a five-year partnership with Nemours Children's Health as it becomes the Official Children's Health Partner of the Philadelphia Union, Subaru Park, and WSFS Bank Sportsplex. Under the partnership, Nemours Children's will provide on-call sports medicine care and annual physicals to the Philadelphia Union Academy throughout the duration of the partnership.

To celebrate the partnership announcement, the Union and Nemours hosted a pep rally at their Wilmington, Delaware hospital Wednesday. The event included patients and their families enjoying Union carnival-style games and prizes. Union players Chris Donovan, Nathan Harriel and Jeremy Rafanello alongside mascot, Phang, took a trip around the hospital and visited with patients in the physical therapy gym and orthopedics wing. Union's Chief Revenue Officer Charlie Slonaker and Nathan Harriel, alongside Chief of Orthopedics for Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware Valley Dr. Suken Shah, were also on-site to speak in honor of this new partnership.

"We are excited to announce our new partnership with Nemours Children's Health," said Chief Revenue Officer Charlie Slonaker. "The Union and Nemours share a commitment to helping our young athletes and those in the community grow into strong, healthy adults through care, prevention, education, and support. We're proud to collaborate with a partner that shares our long-term vision for youth development and community impact."

"While this partnership makes Nemours the medical care team for the Philadelphia Union Academy, it also allows us to work with a well-respected team that understands the power of creating the healthiest generations of children" said Dr. Suken Shah, Chair of Orthopedics for Nemours Children's Hospital Delaware Valley. "We look forward to working with the Union to celebrate the joy of soccer with families and connect with the community."

In addition to providing on call health care to the Philadelphia Union Academy, Nemours also becomes the proud entitlement partner of the Union's Kids Night on April 26 when the club hosts D.C. United. Nemours will also sponsor 'Ball Delivery Kid of the Match' which will feature a Nemours patient at each Union home game, where the child will deliver the match ball and enjoy the game field side with their family.

Nemours will also be the supporting partner of Army Navy Cup, Union Foundation's iAM Project, Chester Soccer, and Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer Association (EPYSA) and an associate partner of Fearless 43 Kick Childhood Cancer, supporting all 'Union Kick Childhood Cancer' activations throughout September.

