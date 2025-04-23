New England Revolution Academy Highlights: April 23

April 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

BRADENTON, Fla. (April 23) - The Revolution Academy's Under-18 and Under-16 teams were in action last week, competing in the 2025 Generation adidas Cup at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. New England was one of 80 clubs competing in the annual international youth tournament, joining teams from 14 countries, spanning four continents.

The Revolution Academy's U-18 team kicked off GA Cup group play on Saturday, April 12, dueling South Korea's Daejeon Hana Citizen to a 1-1 draw, with a 4-2 win in the penalty shootout. After a 2-0 loss to Sockers FC Chicago, the Revolution shut out Seattle Sounders, 2-0, in their final match of group play. A second-place finish in Group F secured New England's spot in the Premier Bracket, where the U-18s recorded back-to-back 1-0 shutout victories over C.A. Independiente de La Chorrera and LAFC. The U-18s advanced to the semifinal round of the Premier Bracket, though fell to Nashville SC, 1-0. To close out the tournament, New England fell to Charlotte FC, 2-1, in the Consolation Bracket.

New England's U-16s opened its GA Cup campaign with a 1-0 loss to German powerhouse FC Bayern Munich in group stage action. The U-16s then went on to defeat St. Louis CITY, 2-0, before falling to Portland Timbers, 2-1. After finishing third in Group I, the U-16s advanced to the Premier Bracket, beginning knockout play with a 1-0 victory over international club VfB Stuttgart, followed by another 1-0 win over Atlanta United. In the semifinals, the Revolution battled Orlando City SC to a scoreless draw, falling 4-2 in the ensuing penalty shootout. The U-16s went on to edge out Toulouse FC, 1-0, in the consolation match.

Meanwhile, the Revolution Academy's U-15s, U-14s, and U-13s all competed in the Easter International Cup last week in Orlando, Fla. Headlining the tournament were the U-14s, who claimed the championship title via penalty kicks, after battling Inter Miami to a 1-1 draw in the finals. The U-15s wrapped up their run with a 1-3-0 record, while the U-13s fell in the semifinals, finishing with a 1-2-2 record.

The Revolution Academy's U-18s and U-16s will have this weekend off, while New England's U-15s, U-14s, and U-13s return to MLS NEXT action, hosting Bayside United FC at the Revolution Training Center on Saturday. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER 18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Daejeon Hana Citizen U-18s

Saturday, April 12, 2025 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 1(4), Daejeon Hana Citizen 1(2)

Scoring Summary:

DHC - 29'

NE - Cristiano Oliveira (Raphael Alves) 36'

Revolution U-18s: Owen Beninga; Damario McIntosh, Aidan Reilly, Sheridan McNish, Sage Kinner; Javaun Mussenden, Josh Partal, Cristiano Oliveira (Cristiano Carlos 49'); Eli Ackerman, Raphael Alves, Grant Emerhi (Robert Nichols III 49').

Substitutes Not Used: Julian Chapman, Josh Poulson, Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas, Cliff-Grova Rwabira, Edwin Flores, Aaron Ineh.

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Sockers FC U-18s

Sunday, April 13, 2025 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 0, Sockers FC 2

Scoring Summary:

SFC - 9'

SFC - 30'

Revolution U-18s: Owen Beninga; Josh Poulson, Aidan Reilly (Bryan Norena 31'), Sheridan McNish, Sage Kinner; Javaun Mussenden (Damario McIntosh 31'), Edwin Flores (Josh Partal 31'), Robert Nichols III; Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas, Cliff-Grova Rwabira (Raphael Alves 31'), Cristiano Carlos (Cristiano Oliveira 31').

Substitutes Not Used: Julian Chapman, Grant Emerhi, Aaron Ineh.

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Seattle Sounders U-18s

Monday, April 14, 2025 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 2, Seattle Sounders 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Raphael Alves (Robert Nichols III) 20'

NE - Damario McIntosh (Cristiano Carlos) 56'

Revolution U-18s: Julian Chapman; Damario McIntosh, Sheridan McNish, Sage Kinner, Eli Ackerman; Josh Partal, Javaun Mussenden, Cristiano Oliveira; Robert Nichols III (Josh Poulson 57'), Grant Emerhi (Cristiano Carlos 43'), Raphael Alves (Bryan Norena 60').

Substitutes Not Used: Edwin Flores, Cliff-Grova Rwabira, Aaron Ineh, Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas, Aidan Reilly, Owen Beninga.

New England Revolution U-18s vs. C.A. Independiente de La Chorrera U-18s

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 1, C.A. Independiente 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Bryan Norena (Damario McIntosh) 2'

Revolution U-18s: Julian Chapman; Damario McIntosh (Josh Poulson 42'), Aidan Reilly, Sage Kinner, Eli Ackerman (Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas 42'); Josh Partal (Javaun Mussenden 48'), Bryan Norena (Raphael Alves 57'), Edwin Flores; Robert Nichols III, Cristiano Carlos (Cristiano Oliveira 48'), Grant Emerhi (Cliff-Grova Rwabira 57').

Substitutes Not Used: Sheridan McNish, Owen Beninga.

New England Revolution U-18s vs. LAFC U-18s

Thursday, April 17, 2025 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 1, LAFC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Aidan Reilly (Raphael Alves) 28'

Revolution U-18s: Owen Beninga; Damario McIntosh, Aidan Reilly, Sheridan McNish, Eli Ackerman; Javaun Mussenden, Cristiano Oliveira, Edwin Flores; Robert Nichols III, Raphael Alves, Grant Emerhi.

Substitutes Not Used: Aaron Ineh, Bryan Norena, Josh Partal, Sage Kinner, Cristiano Carlos, Josh Poulson, Julian Chapman.

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Nashville SC U-18s

Saturday, April 19, 2025 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 0, Nashville SC 1

Scoring Summary:

NSH - 42'

Revolution U-18s: Owen Beninga; Damario McIntosh, Sage Kinner, Sheridan McNish (Aidan Reilly 32'), Eli Ackerman (Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas 43'); Javaun Mussenden, Cristiano Oliveira, Josh Partal (Edwin Flores 49'); Robert Nichols III (Bryan Norena 49'), Raphael Alves, Cristiano Carlos (Grant Emerhi 43').

Substitutes Not Used: Aaron Ineh, Cliff-Grova Rwabira, Josh Poulson, Julian Chapman.

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Charlotte FC U-18s

Sunday, April 20, 2025 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 1, Charlotte FC 2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Aidan Reilly (Edwin Flores) 6'

CLT - 20'

CLT - 28'

Revolution U-18s: Julian Chapman; Josh Poulson, Sage Kinner, Aidan Reilly, Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas (Eli Ackerman 31'); Edwin Flores, Bryan Norena (Javaun Mussenden 41'), Josh Partal (Robert Nichols III 54'); Cliff-Grova Rwabira (Raphael Alves 54'), Aaron Ineh (Cristiano Carlos 41'), Grant Emerhi.

Substitutes Not Used: Damario McIntosh, Cristiano Oliveira, Sheridan McNish, Owen Beninga.

UNDER 16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. FC Bayern Munich U-16s

Saturday, April 12, 2025 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 0, FC Bayern Munich 1

Scoring Summary:

BM - 39'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Kauan De Campos (Edon Zharku 49'), Alex Glassman, Aarin Prajapati, Josh Macedo (Jonathan Cante 49'); Simon Medina, Levi Katsell, Kaisei Korytoski (Chris Scott 31'); Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Kaleb De Campos 49'), Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Isaiah Claverie 49'), Judah Siqueira (Brandon Velez 49').

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth, Harley Kerr.

New England Revolution U-16s vs. St. Louis CITY U-16s

Sunday, April 13, 2025 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 2, St. Louis CITY 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Judah Siqueira (Unassisted) 17'

NE - Brandon Velez (Unassisted) 31'

Revolution U-16s: Ryker Fauth; Harley Kerr, Alex Glassman (Kauan De Campos 41'), Aarin Prajapati (Zayden Bediako 57'), Josh Macedo (Kaleb De Oliveira 49'); Levi Katsell (Ivan Villalobos Lopez 31', Kaisei Korytoski 57'), Chris Scott, Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Isaiah Claverie 49'); Brandon Velez, Judah Siqueira, Jonathan Cante.

Substitutes Not Used: Reinner Fidelis, Edon Zharku, Simon Medina.

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Portland Timbers U-16s

Monday, April 14, 2025 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 1, Portland Timbers 2

Scoring Summary:

POR - 14'

POR - 42'

NE - Brandon Velez (Josh Macedo) 52'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Harley Kerr (Jonathan Cante 31'), Alex Glassman (Chris Scott 31'), Zayden Bediako (Kauan De Campos 31'), Aarin Prajapati; Josh Macedo, Simon Medina (Brandon Velez 46'), Levi Katsell (Isaiah Claverie 55'); Paolo Tornberg Ayala, Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Judah Siqueira.

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth, Kaisei Korytoski, Edon Zharku, Kaleb De Campos.

New England Revolution U-16s vs. VfB Stuttgart U-16s

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 1, VfB Stuttgart 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Kaisei Korytoski (Brandon Velez) 32'

Revolution U-16s: Ryker Fauth; Harley Kerr, Kauan De Campos (Alex Glassman 31'), Aarin Prajapati, Edon Zharku (Josh Macedo 31'); Levi Katsell (Zayden Bediako 50'), Kaisei Korytoski, Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Brandon Velez 31'); Isaiah Claverie (Jonathan Cante 50'), Judah Siqueira (Ivan Villalobos Lopez 43'), Kaleb De Oliveira.

Substitutes Not Used: Reinner Fidelis, Simon Medina.

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Atlanta United U-16s

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 1, Atlanta United 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Simon Medina) 39'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Josh Macedo, Kauan De Campos, Zayden Bediako, Jonathan Cante (Aarin Prajapati 31'); Chris Scott, Alex Glassman (Levi Katsell 31'), Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Judah Siqueira 42'); Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Kaisei Korytoski 42'), Simon Medina, Brandon Velez (Isaiah Claverie 53').

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth, Harley Kerr.

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Orlando City SC U-16s

Saturday, April 19, 2025 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 0(2), Orlando City SC 0(4)

Scoring Summary: None.

Revolution U-16s: Ryker Fauth; Josh Macedo, Alex Glassman (Kauan De Campos 43'), Harley Kerr, Aarin Prajapati; Levi Katsell, Kaleb De Oliveira (Brandon Velez 43'), Isaiah Claverie (Paolo Tornberg Ayala 31'); Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Simon Medina (Jonathan Cante 43'), Kaisei Korytoski (Chris Scott 31').

Substitutes Not Used: Reinner Fidelis, Zayden Bediako, Edon Zharku, Judah Siqueira.

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Toulouse FC U-16s

Sunday, April 20, 2025 - IMG Academy

New England Revolution 1, Toulouse FC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Levi Katsell (Josh Macedo) 52'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Edon Zharku, Zayden Bediako, Kauan De Campos (Harley Bediako 31'), Isaiah Claverie; Judah Siqueira (Ivan Villalobos Lopez 31'), Chris Scott (Levi Katsell 31'), Jonathan Cante (Aarin Prajapati 46'); Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Kaisei Korytoski 31'), Kaleb De Oliveira (Simon Medina 31'), Brandon Velez (Josh Macedo 46').

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth, Alex Glassman.

