Atlanta United Acquires up to $250,000 in General Allocation Money from St. Louis CITY SC
April 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United today received up to $250,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from St. Louis CITY SC in exchange for winger Xande Silva prior to the close of Major League Soccer's Primary Transfer Window on Wednesday. Atlanta will receive a guaranteed $100,000 in 2025 GAM, and up to $150,000 in 2026 GAM based on incentives. As part of the deal, Atlanta will retain Silva's Special Discovery tag, while St. Louis will retain Silva's full 2025 salary budget charge.
For more information on Special Discovery Players and MLS Roster Regulations, click here. With the end of the Primary Transfer Window today, MLS teams will not be able to request the international transfer certificate of a player under contract in another country or trade players within MLS until the Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 24, 2025.
Silva originally joined Atlanta United on loan on Aug. 2, 2023, before the club exercised its transfer option the following offseason. In 40 career MLS appearances, Silva has started 27 games, scored four goals and added seven assists. During the 2025 season, Silva has no goals and one assist across seven appearances.
Atlanta United returns to action Saturday, April 26 when it travels to face Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium (7:15 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, FOX, FOX Deportes, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Transaction: Atlanta United receives up to $250,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from St. Louis CITY SC in exchange for winger Xande Silva on April 23, 2025. As part of the deal, Atlanta will retain Silva's Special Discovery tag, while St. Louis will retain Silva's full 2025 salary budget charge.
Atlanta United roster (as of April 23, 2025)
Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert
Defenders (10): Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Dominik Chong Qui, Noah Cobb, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Efraín Morales, Derrick Williams
Midfielders (10): Miguel Almirón, Jay Fortune, Mateusz Klich, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Will Reilly, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres*
Forwards (5): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon, Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi
*- Season-Long loan to Atlanta United 2
