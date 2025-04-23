Real Salt Lake Acquires Striker Willy Agada from Sporting Kansas City

April 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake closed out its primary 2025 Major League Soccer transfer window with today's acquisition of FW William "Willy" Agada from Sporting Kansas City. In exchange for the 25-year old Nigerian striker, RSL sends $500,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money to KC. Should Agada sign an MLS contract extension with Real Salt Lake for the 2026 season and beyond, RSL will send an additional $350,000 in 2026 GAM to Sporting Kansas City. Sporting Kansas City also retain a sell-on percentage.

Now in his eighth season as a professional, Agada has scored 65 goals in 212 career games, including 24 goals in 77 games across all competitions with Sporting KC since his U.S. arrival. Nearly three summers ago, Agada joined Sporting KC in a transfer from Israeli side Hapoel Jerusalem (June 2022). A native of Nigeria, Agada scored 41 goals across four seasons (135 games) in Israel before heading to the United States, enjoying an incredible start to his Sporting KC career, tallying eight goals and two assists in just 12 appearances to close out 2022 - placing him among the best goalscorers by a per-game basis in the League.

"We are very excited to add another aggressive and versatile attacking option to our team, as Willy brings MLS experience to our striker group," said RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid. "Willy has scored key goals in the last three seasons, across multiple competitions and in very big moments. He makes the right runs at the right times, and consistently finds himself in good spots to take high quality chances to score."

Last year, Agada appeared in 40 of Kansas City's 42 matches across all competitions, scoring a team-high 12 goals and adding four assists, with 10 goals and three assists in MLS reg. season action, where Agada started in 20 of 32 matches. During two of his three recent MLS seasons with Sporting Kansas City (2022 / 2024), Agada earned Golden Boot honors for the midwestern club.

Born on Sept. 17, 1999 in Bauchi, Nigeria, Agada signed his first professional contract as an 18-year-old and bagged eight goals during his first season with Hapoel Jerusalem in 2018-2019. He doubled his goal haul the following year, scoring a team-best 15 times across 36 appearances in the Israeli second division. Agada's excellent 2019-2020 campaign paved the way for a loan to Hapoel Haifa in the Israeli Premier League where he finished second on the team with six goals in 2020-2021. The 2021-2022 season saw Agada return to Hapoel Jerusalem, which had gained promotion to the Premier League and led the team with eight goals.

Agada arrives in Salt Lake City Thursday morning and could be eligible for selection by RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni this weekend as the team travels to San Diego FC in the Utah side's first-ever appearance at Snapdragon Stadium (5:30p MT kickoff on Apple TV+ / MLS Season Pass).

WILLY AGADA PROFESSIONAL CAREER

2024: Made 40 appearances across all competitions and enjoyed his best goalscoring season with Sporting KC yet, earning Golden Boot honors with a team-high 12 goals to go along with four assists. His 40 appearances led the team, only missing two matches throughout the campaign. MLS Regular Season: Started 20 of 32 appearances, scoring a team-high 10 goals and adding three assists. Scored his first goal of the season in the 3-2 home loss to the LA Galaxy on March 23 before tallying the game-winning assist a week later in the 3-1 road victory over Toronto FC on March 30. Scored a first-half brace in the 3-3 home draw with the Portland Timbers on April 7 and tallied an assist on the opening goal in the 3-3 home draw with St. Louis on April 20. Hit fine goalscoring form in the summer, scoring twice in the 4-3 home defeat to Real Salt Lake on June 19 before bagging another brace in the 3-2 home victory over FC Dallas on July 7. Continued his purple patch with further goals in the 2-1 road loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps (July 17) and the 1-1 home draw with St. Louis (July 20). Tallied an assist in the 4-1 home win over the Colorado Rapids on Sept. 18 before scoring his 10th and final goal on the final day of the regular season in the 2-1 road defeat to FC Dallas on Oct. 19. Open Cup: Started three of five appearances, scoring one goal - coming in the 2-1 extra time victory over FC Dallas in the Quarterfinals on July 10. Leagues Cup: Started two of three appearances, scoring the game-winning goal with a diving header in the 2-1 home victory over Chicago Fire FC on July 28.

2023: Made 16 appearances across all competitions, tallying four goals. Missed three-and-a-half months from mid-April to early August after undergoing surgery for a stress fracture in his leg. MLS Regular Season: Started seven of 14 appearances, finding the back of the net on three occasions. Scored his first goal of the season with the opener in the 4-1 loss to Seattle on March 25 before undergoing surgery following the April 15 match at San Jose, with his next regular-season appearance coming as a late substitute in the 3-0 win over San Jose on Aug. 26. Scored the game-winner in the 2-1 victory over Houston Dynamo FC on Sept. 23 before tallying a consolation goal in the 4-1 setback at St. Louis on Sept. 30. MLS Cup Playoffs: Made one appearance, playing the final six minutes of Sporting's 1-0 loss to Houston in the Western Conference Semifinals. Open Cup: Did not feature. Leagues Cup: Made his comeback from injury in the 4-1 loss to Toluca FC in the Round of 32 on Aug. 4, scoring a late consolation goal on his return.

2022: Signed with Sporting on June 23. Named Co-Newcomer of the Year with midfielder Erik Thommy. Claimed Co-Golden Boot honors finishing the season tied with Johnny Russell at eight goals. Received two MLS Team of the Week Selections for week 26 and Week 32. MLS Regular Season: Started 10 of 12 appearances, scored a club-high eight goals and added two assists (918 minutes played). Debuted for the club on July 23, coming on as a substitute against LAFC in the 86th minute before making his first start against Austin FC on July 30. Opened his Sporting KC scoring account with a brace against the LA Galaxy in a 4-2 win on Aug. 6. Followed that up on Aug. 13 with a goal on the road at Austin FC. Earned his second multi-score match against the Portland Timbers on Aug. 21, scoring the first and fourth goal for the team. Also picked up his first Sporting KC assist, setting up Erik Thommy's score in the 40th minute. Assisted Felipe Hernandez's goal, which proved to be the leveling goal of a 2-2 match against the LA Galaxy on Aug. 4. Bagged his third brace of the season and team-best third multicore game with two strikes against Minnesota United on Sept. 17. Scored his eighth goal in Sporting blue on Oct. 2 in a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders in the club's 2022 home finale. Open Cup: Made one Open Cup appearance (59 minutes played). Entered in the second half of Sporting's Open Cup Semifinal bout with Sacramento Republic FC on July 27 and converted his kick from the spot in a penalty kick shootout.

Hapoel Jerusalem (2022): Rejoined Hapoel Jerusalem after they earned promotion into the Israeli Premier League. For the first half of the season, before he joined Sporting Kansas City, Agada scored 10 goals and played in 37 matches in all competitions.

Hapoel Haifa (2021): Following his breakout 2019-20 season, he went on loan to top-flight, Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Haifa. He made 18 league appearances, scored four goals and tallied two assists. In Relegation Round play he scored twice and added two assists in seven matches to help Hapoel Haifa avoid relegation and remain in the Israeli Premier League. All-told, Agada scored eight goals in 30 games with Haifa.

Hapoel Jerusalem (2019-2020): Signed with Hapoel Jerusalem as an 18-year-old out of Nigeria. Made 31 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring eight goals. He debuted for them on Aug. 23 and scored his first goal in his second match ever on Sept. 3. Nearly doubled his goal total in his second year, netting 15 goals and adding one assist in 36 league appearances.

# xx - William "Willy" Agada

Pronunciation: uh - GAW - duh

Position: Striker

Hometown: Bauchi, Nigeria

Date of Birth: 17 September 1999 (25)

Nationality: Nigerian

How Acquired: Via trade from Sporting Kansas City in exchange for $500,000 in 2025 GAM

TRANSACTION: Real Salt Lake acquires FW Willy Agada from Sporting Kansas City (United States) in exchange for $500,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money, with another $350,000 in GAM owed to Kansas City upon RSL signing Agada to a contract extension

