Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps Meet in Champions Cup Semifinals First Leg

April 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF is set to visit Vancouver Whitecaps FC this Thursday, April 24 for the first leg in the series between the sides in the semifinals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Kick off at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans in the United States will be able to watch the match live in English on FS1 and in Spanish on TUDN and ViX+.

Past Match

Inter Miami will enter Thursday's meeting after securing a win on the road over the Columbus Crew this past Saturday in the team's most recent match.

A goal from Academy product Benjamin Cremaschi led the team to victory in front of a record home crowd for the Crew of 60,614 fans at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, while Óscar Ustari recorded a clean sheet for a second consecutive regular season match. Additionally, Inter Miami is now the only remaining unbeaten team this 2025 MLS regular season after defeating Columbus Crew.

Inter Miami in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

Inter Miami will be playing in the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup for the first time in Club history. The team kicked off its campaign defeating fellow MLS team Sporting Kansas City in Round One with a 4-1 aggregate scoreline, followed by a 4-0 win on aggregate over Jamaican side Cavalier FC in the Round of 16.

Most recently, the team defeated LAFC 3-2 on aggregate in the quarterfinals in a series which featured a heroic comeback from Inter Miami with a 3-1 win at home in the second leg.

Captain Lionel Messi has starred this Champions Cup campaign and is currently second amongst the top scorers with five goals in six appearances.

What's Next?

The series will close out with the thrilling second leg at home at Chase Stadium next Wednesday, April 30.

The winner of the series will secure one of the coveted spots in the final of the competition. If Inter Miami advances to the final, the team would face the winner of the series between LIGA MX sides Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul.

Scouting Vancouver Whitecaps FC

The Whitecaps host Inter Miami for the opening fixture in the semifinals series after knocking out Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa in Round One, LIGA MX's C.F. Monterrey in the Round of 16, and LIGA MX team Pumas UNAM in the quarterfinals.

Forward Brian White has been the team's leader thus far this Champions Cup campaign, scoring three times in six appearances.

The Whitecaps most recently played out a goalless draw on the road against St. Louis CITY SC in MLS regular season action this past Saturday. The Canadian side has registered six wins, one loss and two draws thus far this regular season and sits first in the Western Conference with an MLS-leading 20 points.

