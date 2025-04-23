Houston Dynamo FC Sign Forward Toyosi Olusanya from St. Mirren FC

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC signed forward Toyosi Olusanya on a full transfer from St. Mirren FC in Scotland, both clubs announced today. The 27-year-old is signed to a contract through June 2026 with club options through 2028, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"Toyosi is a dynamic goal scorer who adds more physicality and verticality to our attack," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "He will provide valuable depth at the forward position, especially as we enter the busiest stretch of our season. We welcome Toyosi to Houston and look forward to his contributions on and off the field."

Olusanya joins the Dynamo after making 67 appearances (40 starts) with St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership since joining the team in 2022. The striker scored 14 goals and recorded three assists in league action with the club, while helping St. Mirren finish fifth last season and currently sit sixth so far in this year's standings. Upon his departure, Olusanya leads the team with eight goals this season.

The attacker has also been a main contributor to St. Mirren's international and domestic cups. Olusanya made 19 appearances across UEFA Conference League qualifying, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup and Scottish Challenge Cup play, totaling five goals and one assist. He scored a crucial equalizer against Norwegian side SK Brann in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League qualifying phase in August 2024. Additionally, Olusanya also contributed a goal and assist to St. Mirren's quarterfinal run in the 2024 Scottish League Cup.

During his first season with St. Mirren, Olusanya joined Scottish side Arbroath FC, then in the Scottish Championship, on loan in January 2023, totaling nine appearances and one goal before returning to his parent club.

Olusanya began his professional career with AFC Wimbledon in EFL League Two. He made his debut in May 2016 at just 18 years old, notably scoring the game-winning goal seven minutes after entering the match versus Newport County AFC.

The Lambeth, England native went on to gain valuable experience with various clubs around England, including trials with Chelsea FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers, before signing with EFL Championship side Middlesbrough in August 2021. Olusanya made three league appearances with Middlesbrough and featured prominently with the team's U-23 squad before making his move to Scotland.

TRANSACTION : Houston Dynamo FC signed forward Toyosi Olusanya on full transfer from St. Mirren FC in Scotland through June 2026 with club options through 2028, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

TOYOSI OLUSANYA BIO :

NAME: Toyosi Olusanya

POSITION: Forward

DATE OF BIRTH: October 14, 1997 (27)

BIRTHPLACE: Lambeth, England

HEIGHT: 5 ft. 9 in.

WEIGHT: 150 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: St. Mirren FC (Scottish Premiership)

FIFA NATIONALITY: England

