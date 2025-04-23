LAFC Acquires Frankie Amaya on Loan from Liga MX Club Toluca FC

April 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC has acquired midfielder Frankie Amaya on loan from Liga MX club Toluca FC through 2025.

"We are thrilled to welcome Frankie Amaya to the Black & Gold family," LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. "Frankie is a dynamic and gifted midfielder whose quality on the ball, relentless work rate, and competitive mentality make him a perfect fit for LAFC. We have admired Frankie's growth and maturity over the past few seasons, and we believe he will add immediate value to our group both on and off the field. As we continue building a team that reflects our values and ambitions, Frankie's character and playing style align seamlessly with what we represent as a club. We're excited for our supporters, including Frankie's family, to see him in action and look forward to his contributions as we pursue more success in Los Angeles."

A native of Santa Ana, Amaya joins LAFC after notching two assists for Toluca in 15 matches (two starts) from 2024-2025.

Before moving to the Mexican club, Amaya, 24, excelled for four seasons with the New York Red Bulls, where he was teammates with current LAFC captain Aaron Long. Amaya made 91 regular season appearances (73 starts) for NYRB, recording eight goals and 14 assists, including four career multi-assist matches.

Amaya began his professional career with FC Cincinnati, who made him the No.1 overall selection in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft out of UCLA. Overall, Amaya has made 130 MLS regular-season appearances.

Amaya spent one season at UCLA where he was named a Freshman All-American and a member of the All-PAC 12 First Team, becoming the first UCLA freshman since 2015 to earn the honors. He has represented the United States at the youth level, making 11 career appearances for the U-20 National Team.

Name: Frankie Amaya

Position: Midfield

Age: 24

Height: 5'4"

Birthplace: Santa Ana, CA

Citizenship: United States

Last Club: Toluca FC (Liga MX)

TRANSACTION: LAFC acquires midfielder Frankie Amaya on loan from Liga MX club Toluca FC through 2025.

