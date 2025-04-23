Sporting KC Acquires up to $850,000 in Exchange for William Agada
April 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Sporting Kansas City News Release
Sporting Kansas City has acquired up to $850,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Real Salt Lake in exchange for forward William Agada prior to the close of Major League Soccer's Primary Transfer Window on Wednesday.
Sporting will receive $500,000 in 2025 GAM and an additional $350,000 in 2026 GAM if Agada re-signs with Real Salt Lake beyond the 2025 season. Sporting will also receive a sell-on fee if RSL transfers Agada to another club in the future.
Agada had 24 goals and six assists in 77 appearances for Sporting across all competitions. He joined the club in June 2022 and finished his debut MLS campaign with eight goals and two assists. The Nigerian striker added four goals in all competitions in 2023 before tallying 12 goals and four assists across 40 competitive matches in 2024. He has played in eight games for Sporting this season, including one start.
Agada's transfer to Real Salt Lake is Sporting's second transaction in as many days. On Tuesday, the club acquired 22-year-old forward Santiago Munoz on a season-long loan from LIGA MX side Santos Laguna with an option to exercise a permanent transfer of the player at the end of 2025.
