St. Louis CITY SC Acquires Xande Silva from Atlanta United Via Trade
April 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC acquired winger Xande Silva from Atlanta United prior to the close of Major League Soccer's Primary Transfer Window on Wednesday. In exchange, Atlanta United will receive a guaranteed $100,000 in 2025 GAM, and up to $150,000 in 2026 GAM based on incentives. As part of the deal, Atlanta will retain Silva's Special Discovery tag, while St. Louis will retain Silva's full 2025 pro-rated salary budget charge.
"Xande is a player who brings versatility and speed to our attack and is very dangerous in 1v1 situations," said Lutz Pfannenstiel, CITY SC Sporting Director. "He's competed at a high level in multiple countries, including the Premier League and MLS, and we believe his skill set fits with the way we want to play. We're excited to have him here and look forward to what he'll bring to the group."
Silva joined Atlanta United during the 2023 summer transfer window and went on to make 40 MLS appearances (27 starts), scoring four goals and adding seven assists. Silva netted his first MLS goal in his second career match for Atlanta and finished the 2023 regular season with two goals and three assists in 10 appearances (eight starts), while also adding two more goals during the MLS Cup Playoffs, scoring in both legs of Atlanta's Round One series against Columbus Crew.
Prior to MLS, Silva played professionally in Portugal, England, Greece, and France. The Porto-born attacker came through the youth systems at Belenenses, Sporting CP, and Vitória Guimarães, where he made his top-flight debut in 2015. His next chapters took him across Europe, with productive spells at West Ham, Aris Thessaloniki, Nottingham Forest, and Dijon in France's Ligue 2.
