South Florida's Beloved Pura Vida Miami Joins Inter Miami CF as the Club's First-Ever Official Health Foods Partner

April 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF is thrilled to announce its partnership with Pura Vida Miami, the beloved health and wellness lifestyle brand, as the Club's first official Health Foods Partner-a major milestone for both South Florida institutions, united by a shared commitment to excellence, community, and a lifestyle that champions health, performance, and overall well-being through intentional, nutritious choices.

Pura Vida Miami stands as the premier wellness lifestyle brand, with over 30 locations in Florida and New York, and has been transforming the way people eat since its establishment in 2012 by founder Omer Horev in South Florida. Pura Vida Miami has become a beacon of health-conscious living, offering a diverse menu of nutritious and delectable dishes. Omer and Jennifer Horev, the husband-wife duo behind Pura Vida Miami, have meticulously curated a menu that harmonizes nutritious and indulgent offerings. More than a culinary destination, Pura Vida Miami is a Miami-born lifestyle brand that encapsulates the essence of a healthier and happier community.

This partnership brings together Pura Vida Miami's philosophy of clean, nutritious eating and the Club's dedication to optimizing athletic performance and overall wellness. Pura Vida Miami will support the Club's athletes at every level-from the Academy to the First Team. By providing player meals for both the First and Second Team, and serving as the presenting partner of the youth-focused Academy Nutrition and Healthy Nutrition Workshops, Pura Vida Miami will become an integral part of Inter Miami CF's daily routines-helping to shape a healthier, stronger generation of athletes. The brand will also be proudly featured on the back of the MLS NEXT Pro team jerseys, further cementing its commitment to fueling athletes both on and off the field.

Pura Vida Miami is joining the matchday experience at Chase Stadium in exciting ways. Fans will be able to enjoy its fresh, flavorful offerings through pre-order suite menu options, while also engaging with the brand through interactive fan zone activations.

As two homegrown brands on the rise, Inter Miami CF and Pura Vida Miami are showing how Miami's influence goes beyond the pitch, said Euan Warren, Inter Miami CF Vice President of Partnerships. This partnership brings fresh energy to the Club, supporting our players and connecting with fans in a truly authentic way.

"We're proud to join forces with Inter Miami, a driving force in American fútbol with an ambitious vision for expanding the sport nationally and beyond. Through this collaboration, we're championing the next generation of athletes by promoting healthier eating habits and building a stronger foundation for long-term wellness and performance, " said Omer Horev, CEO & Founder of Pura Vida Miami.

With Pura Vida Miami fueling the Club's players, staff, and supporters, this partnership brings two of South Florida's most exciting brands to set the standard for integrating health-conscious offerings into the sports and entertainment experience.

