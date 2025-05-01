Get Ready for a One-Of-A-Kind Matchday: Royal Caribbean's "City of Icons" Takes over Chase Stadium this Saturday

May 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF fans, get ready to experience more than just a match, prepare to enter the City of Icons.

This Saturday, May 3, when Inter Miami takes on the New York Red Bulls at Chase Stadium, our iconic partner Royal Caribbean is transforming the matchday into a can't-miss event with unforgettable pre-match and halftime experiences, exclusive giveaways, food and drink samples, and more - all designed to celebrate icons on the field and beyond.

Free "City of Icons" Hat Giveaway

Arrive early to score an exclusive City of Icons hat, available while supplies last at all main gates (Gates 1, 2, 3), VIP entrances, and the Fan Zone. Distribution starts as soon as soon as gates open, so make sure to arrive on time! Fan Zone and parking lots open three (3) hours ahead of the scheduled kickoff of Inter Miami CF matches, while Chase Stadium Gates open 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time.

City of Icons Fan Zone Takeover

Before kickoff, the Fan Zone will be buzzing with can't-miss activities and treats.

Here's what you'll find in the Fan Zone (starting at 1:30 p.m.):

Rock Climbing Wall - A towering challenge for fans ages 10+.

Empanada Sampling from Quimera Empanadas. Meet Inter Miami player Izzy Boatwright and his mom as they serve up delicious samples of Quimera empanadas made from her very own homemade recipe!

Frozen Drink Sampling - Sip on refreshing samples of piña coladas and strawberry daiquiris, with non-alcoholic options available so everyone can join in the fun!

Prizes and Experiences - Keep an eye out for an exciting opportunity to win prizes and experiences throughout the match

Sky-High Prematch Moments

This isn't your average kickoff. Before the match begins, Red Bull skydivers will descend from above, landing on a Royal Caribbean Crown and Anchor set at midfield to deliver the official match ball-wearing Inter Miami's Euforia jerseys, no less!

The landing will be marked by a massive Royal Caribbean mat at center field, surrounded by custom signage and fanfare fit for, well, icons.

Halftime Highlights

Icon Cam - Keep your eyes on the videoboard for a celebrity-style spotlight featuring some very special guests!

Star Shootout of the Match - Two lucky fans will be selected to participate in an on-field shootout competition during half-time for a chance to win a cruise aboard Star of the Seas, Royal Caribbean's next Icon of vacations.

Packed with fútbol, star power, and style, this Saturday's match promises to be a matchday like no other. So rally your crew, wear your pink with pride, and step into the City of Icons with Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean.

Tickets are going fast. Get yours now here and be part of something iconic!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.