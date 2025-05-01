New York City FC Announces Partnership with the Perecman Firm

May 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC announced a new partnership with The Perecman Firm, making the firm an Official Partner of the Club.

The Perecman Firm is a full-service personal injury law firm with offices in Manhattan, Queens, and Long Island (Jericho), New York. The firm's esteemed trial lawyers concentrate their legal practice on all aspects of personal injury law, including construction, motor vehicle, slip and fall, and wrongful death accidents, as well as Workers' Compensation and Social Security Disability.

"We fight for New Yorkers-and now we're proud to cheer for them too," said Zach Perecman, Esq. "Partnering with New York City FC is a natural fit for The Perecman Firm. This city is tough, resilient, and united-and that's exactly who we represent."

"Every time our players step onto the pitch, they proudly represent both our fans and New York City. By partnering with The Perecman Firm, we're aligning with an organization that shares our commitment to representing New Yorkers," said Ara Sarajian, Vice President of Partnership Development at New York City FC. "We're excited to welcome them to the Club as an Official Partner."

As part of the partnership, The Perecman Firm will work closely with the Club to participate in fan engagement events, offer free youth clinics, and create unique content. The firm's branding will be featured in-stadium at home matches and across the Club's digital channels.

