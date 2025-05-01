Nathan Byrne Undergoes Successful Surgery

May 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC defender Nathan Byrne underwent successful surgery Monday morning to address injured discs in his neck with Dr. Mark Smith. Byrne is expected to be sidelined for several months.

Byrne, 32, has been a reliable piece to Charlotte's backline since arriving in August of 2022. The English defender logged 75 matches and 71 starts since his arrival and started the first eight matches of the 2025 season. Byrne anchored The Crown's backline to three clean sheets and a 5-2-1 mark through the first eight games.

Charlotte FC (6-3-1, 19 pts) begins a long stretch of road matches as they kick off the first of four straight on Saturday, May 3 at Columbus Crew SC. All Charlotte FC matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

