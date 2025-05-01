'Caps Are Going to the Final

May 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - It was a historic evening at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC secured their spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final after claiming a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami CF to progress 5-1 on aggregate.

The match began with Miami drawing first blood inside 10 minutes. Lionel Messi found Luis Suárez on the edge of the box, who then laid it off for Jordi Alba on the right side of the 'Caps box. Alba then fired a hard shot that went past 'Caps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka to make it 1-0.

The 'Caps did not back down, getting a flurry of chances right after conceding. It began with Emmanuel Sabbi nearly levelling the score. Brian White held off his marker and crossed the ball into the box for Sabbi to go one-on-one, and while his shot beat Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, the forward was denied by the post.

White then managed to find some space inside the box but his poked effort was held by Ustari. Minutes later, Vite was found on the edge of the box after a good dummy from Sebastian Berhalter, but his shot met the hands of Ustari.

The 'Caps kept fighting to find that equalizer throughout the rest of the half. Édier Ocampo nearly teed up White for that equalizer with three minutes to go in the half, but Ustari cut out the ball before White could tap it in.

Tate Johnson then made a massive block to deny Miami their second on the break, allowing Takaoka to collect. Despite Miami scoring early, the Blue and White managed to hold on to their aggregate lead as the referee blew for halftime.

Vancouver started the second half strongly, with Ali Ahmed cutting inside from the left and drilling a low shot that Ustari had to secure at full stretch.

That momentum turned into gold for the 'Caps as they got their all-important away goal in the 51st minute. A fantastic move from Ahmed allowed Berhalter to find space on the left, cutting a perfect cross into the box for White to caress home with a side-footed finish to give the 'Caps the crucial away goal.

Just two minutes later, the 'Caps got a quick-fire second with Ahmed at the heart of it once more. The Canadian international beat his man inside the box and laid it off for Berhalter at the edge of the box. Berhalter, ever clever, saw Vite with a better angle and passed it off for the Ecuadorian, whose ensuing shot went up and over Ustari to make it 2-1.

The 'Caps then took control of the match. Their clever game management gave them the chance to counter-attack and score their third of the match. Ahmed had a neat one-two with Daniel Ríos, with the former firing a shot into the legs of a defender. The ball then fell to Sabbi who chested it down for Berhalter to volley home and send the travelling 'Caps supporters into jubilation.

In the end, Vancouver saw out the match to pull off an incredible victory in Fort Lauderdale.

The 'Caps will now play in their first-ever Concacaf Champions Cup final on Sunday, June 1 against the winner of the other semifinal between LIGA MX sides Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL. The two sides will meet tomorrow for the second leg of their semifinal, with Cruz Azul carrying the away goals advantage after drawing 1-1 in the first leg.

The finalist who has accumulated the most points during the tournament (starting in the Round of 16) will host the final. Whitecaps FC currently lead the standings with 10 points, a plus-four goal differential, and the goals scored tiebreaker with 11 goals. The 'Caps would host the final if Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL draw 0-0, 1-1, 2-2, or 3-3 in their second leg semifinal (during regulation). With their progression to the final, the team's MLS regular season home match against Portland Timbers on Saturday, May 31 will be rescheduled at a later date.

The team is back in MLS regular season action this Saturday, May 3rd against Real Salt Lake at BC Place, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 21,225

Referee: Said Martinez

Scoring Summary

9' - MIA - Jordi Alba (Luis Suárez)

51' - VAN - Brian White (Sebastian Berhalter)

53' - VAN - Pedro Vite (Sebastian Berhalter)

71' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter (Emmanuel Sabbi)

Statistics

Possession: MIA 58% - VAN 42%

Shots: MIA 16 - VAN 10

Shots on Goal: MIA 8 - VAN 6

Saves: MIA 3 - VAN 7

Fouls: MIA 16 - VAN 16

Offsides: MIA 2 - VAN 0

Corners: MIA 6 - VAN 2

Cautions

24' - MIA - Maximiliano Falcón

33' - VAN - Tate Johnson

45+1' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter

45+1' - MIA - Federico Redondo

62' - MIA - Telasco Segovia

65' - VAN - Andrés Cubas

Inter Miami CF

19.Oscar Ustari; 57.Marcelo Weigandt, 37. Maximiliano Falcón (2.Gonzalo Luján 56'), 32.Noah Allen (14.David Martínez 77'), 18.Jordi Alba; 5.Sergio Busquets, 55.Federico Redondo (30.Benjamin Cremaschi 56'); 10.Lionel Messi, 8.Telasco Segovia (29.Allen Obando 63'), 21.Tadeo Allende (42.Yannick Bright 77'); 9.Luis Suárez

Substitutes not used

34.Rocco Ríos Novo, 6.Tomás Avilés, 7.Fafa Picault, 15.Ryan Sailor, 17.Ian Fray, 22.Leonardo Afonso, 81.Santiago Morales

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo, 33.Tristan Blackmon (12.Belal Halbouni 83'), 4.Ranko Veselinović ©, 28.Tate Johnson (3.Sam Adekugbe HT); 45.Pedro Vite, 20.Andrés Cubas (26.J.C. Ngando 76'), 16.Sebastian Berhalter; 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (7.Jayden Nelson 76'), 24.Brian White (14.Daniel Ríos 56'), 22.Ali Ahmed

Substitutes not used

30.Adrían Zendejas, 32.Isaac Boehmer, 13.Ralph Priso, 19.Damir Kreilach, 27.Giuseppe Bovalina, 59.Jeevan Badwal

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.