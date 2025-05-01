Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC Announce Historic Regional Media Partnership with FOX 13 Seattle

May 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - In a groundbreaking moment for Seattle soccer, Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC today announced a historic multi-year partnership with FOX 13 Seattle, creating a unified broadcast platform for both clubs for the first time in the region's storied soccer history.

This landmark collaboration, designating FOX 13 Seattle as the Official Flagship Local Broadcast Partner of both Sounders FC and Reign FC, underscores the combined strength and growing impact of men's and women's professional soccer. It represents a major step forward in providing fans expansive and inclusive coverage, celebrating Seattle's rich soccer tradition on a shared stage.

"This partnership is a monumental moment for soccer in our city," said Sounders FC and Reign FC President of Business Operations Hugh Weber. "By bringing together the world-class athletes of both Reign FC and Sounders FC under a single viewership umbrella with FOX 13, we are offering fans a comprehensive, year-round soccer experience like never before."

Effective immediately, the first Reign FC contest on FOX 13's air kicks off on Friday, May 2 live from Lumen Field, as the home side takes on the Kansas City Current at 7:30 p.m. PT. For Sounders FC, the partnership includes a diverse array of shoulder programming, news and sports coverage, in addition to in-season specials and features throughout the year. Live Sounders FC matches continue to air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

"At FOX 13, we are thrilled to become the home of women's and men's soccer during the most exciting time in Seattle's proud history in this sport," said Amber Eikel, SVP & General Manager of FOX 13 Seattle. "This partnership represents a powerful celebration of our city's love for the sport of soccer, with the women's game thriving like never before and a men's World Cup coming to Seattle next year. We are proud to elevate these world-class clubs with expansive coverage, compelling storytelling and unmatched access for fans across the region. And in addition to our over-the-air coverage, we'll be streaming Reign FC matches for free on the FOX Local TV App, giving every fan the chance to cheer on these amazing athletes."

UNRIVALED COVERAGE & SEATTLE'S HOME FOR SOCCER

FOX 13 is continuing its strong coverage of Sounders FC and industry-leading reporting throughout the MLS season, and now becomes the official matchday broadcast home of Reign FC. Including onsite talent and production, this marks the first time in club history that Reign FC has integrated, on-location production services for its games. 11 NWSL matches are slated for air this season, with FOX 13's trusted on-air talent and dedicated crews providing blanket coverage, bringing fans closer to their favorite teams throughout the year.

Beyond match broadcasts, FOX 13 and the clubs are investing in expanded programming designed to deepen fan connections and build awareness of the many happenings across the Puget Sound soccer scene.

"Becoming the home of Seattle's complete soccer story means something to us," said Jake Wiederrich, Vice President & News Director for FOX 13 Seattle. "For 50 years, the Seattle Sounders have been a world-class organization, representing the biggest sport on the planet. Now, in partnership with the Seattle Reign - and with the FIFA World Cup coming to Seattle - this organization is a triple-threat of excellence and FOX 13 is proud to share its stories with Western Washington and the world."

The new partnership features the following elements for Seattle soccer fans to enjoy.

- Good Day Seattle: Regular player features and community storytelling segments for both Sounders FC and Reign FC on Seattle's number one morning show.

- Washington Sports Wrap: Weekly updates covering both clubs, led by FOX 13's award-winning talent.

- Team Vignettes: Bite-sized content throughout the season introducing players and coaches to the community.

- Monthly Feature Stories: Human-interest stories highlighting athletes' journeys on and off the field of play.

- Weekly Wrap Show: FOX 13's previous Sounders FC Weekly Wrap show now expands to include Reign FC coverage.

- In-Season Specials: Special programming around key events such as kit launches, the FIFA Club World Cup and major rivalry matches.

- Scarves Up! Returns: Monthly Sounders FC and Reign FC magazine show, exclusively produced by the club.

Furthermore, Sounders FC, Reign FC and FOX 13 are set to collaborate on community activations throughout the year, including RAVE Foundation mini-pitch openings, youth clinics and Kids Club initiatives, reinforcing soccer's role as a unifying force across the Seattle region.

TALENT LINEUP

As FOX 13 proudly steps into the role of official matchday broadcast home of Reign FC, the 11 NWSL matches being produced are anchored by an exciting trio of talented and experienced voices dedicated to providing Reign fans with some of the strongest coverage in the league.

Leading play-by-play duties is Steve Schlanger, a veteran national broadcaster across premier networks including NBC Sports, FOX Sports and ESPN. Within the soccer realm, Schlanger's play-by-play experience includes covering the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Concacaf Champions Cup and NCAA men's and women's matches.

Laura Schott joins Schlanger providing analyst commentary, bringing over a decade of experience as a broadcaster for organizations such as the Portland Thorns, Portland Timbers, Timbers2 and NCAA programs. A highly accomplished former player, Schott holds her U.S. Soccer A License and was inducted into the UC Berkeley Hall of Fame in 2017, remaining the leading scorer for the Golden Bears' women's soccer program to this day.

Former Sounder Kelyn Rowe rounds out the Reign broadcast talent trio, serving as sideline reporter for the broadcast team. Rowe also currently serves as an analyst for Sounders FC radio productions and brings firsthand insight from his 12-year career in Major League Soccer to the booth and sideline for Sounders and Reign FC.

GLOBAL COVERAGE INTEGRATION

FOX 13 will also work closely with both clubs to provide enhanced coverage of marquee international events, including the FIFA Club World Cup this summer and FIFA World Cup in 2026, bringing a global soccer spotlight to Seattle through local storytelling and fan engagement. FOX is the domestic rights-holder for next summer's FIFA World Cup.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.