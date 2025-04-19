Sounders FC Earns 3-0 Home Win Over Nashville SC

April 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC's Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Danny Musovsk, and Jesús Ferreira on game night

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (3-3-3, 12 points) defeated Nashville SC (4-4-1, 13 points) 3-0 on Saturday afternoon on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Danny Musovski, Pedro de la Vega and Paul Rothrock found the net as the Rave Green won their second consecutive match and remained unbeaten at home in 2025 across all competitions. Brian Schmetzer's side now hits the road to face the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, April 26 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

With the result, Seattle currently sits in eighth place in the Western Conference with 12 points (3-3-3) at the time of writing.

Saturday's contest marks the Rave Green's first-ever win against Nashville, who joined MLS in 2020. Seattle is now 1-2-1 in all-time series between the two sides.

Danny Musovski's goal in the 19th minute was his second tally in two matches. The forward also scored the game-winning goal against FC Dallas in last weekend's 1-0 victory.

Pedro de la Vega's goal was his first in MLS play this year and his fourth in all competitions. The Argentine international scored three goals in the two legs against Antigua GFC in Concacaf Champions Cup play.

Paul Rothrock scored his second goal of the season in the 34th minute. He also scored in Seattle's 5-2 win over LAFC on March 8.

Jesús Ferreira recorded his third and fourth assists of the MLS campaign - leading the team - on Musovksi's and Rothrock's goals. Ferreira also recorded two assists in Concacaf Champions play, giving him six on the season in all competitions.

Obed Vargas tallied his first MLS assist on de la Vega's goal. He also recorded three assists against Antigua GFC in Concacaf Champions Cup play on February 19, giving him four in all competitions this season.

Midfielder Cristian Roldan also added an assist on de la Vega's strike, his fourth of the 2025 MLS campaign.

Today's match marked the first time that Seattle recorded three goals in a first half since April 20, 2024 against Philadelphia (the match was postponed on March 9 and restarted on April 20). It was also the first time that Sounders FC has scored three goals in the first half at home since October 3, 2021 against Colorado.

Sounders FC had not scored three goals in the first 35 minutes of a match since September 10, 2020 when the club scored five goals in that same timeframe against San Jose in a 7-1 win at Lumen Field.

Today's 3-0 win over Nashville was Seattle's 151st home victory in the regular season since 2009, the most of any team in that span.

With the result, the Rave Green now have 264 points all-time against Eastern Conference sides, the most points gained by any Western Conference club against the East since the team entered MLS in 2009.

With the shutout, Stefan Frei now has 119 in his career in MLS regular-season action, ranking second in league history (Nick Rimando, 154).

Ryan Kent made his Sounders FC debut as a substitute in the 84th minute. The English winger signed with Seattle on March 31 after 10 professional seasons in Europe.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 3 - Nashville SC 0

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field

Referee: Ricardo Fierro

Assistants: Jeffrey Greeson, Jeffrey Swartzel

Fourth Official: Victor Rivas

VAR: David Barrie

Attendance: 31,867

Weather: 58 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Danny Musovski (Jesús Ferreira, Paul Rothrock) 19'

SEA - Pedro de la Vega (Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan) 30'

SEA - Paul Rothrock (Pedro de la Vega, Jesús Ferreira) 34'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Obed Vargas (caution) 37'

SEA - Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (caution) 51'

SEA - Kim Kee-hee (caution) 56'

SEA - João Paulo (caution) 82'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Kim Kee-hee, Nouhou; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Alex Roldan 77), Obed Vargas (João Paulo 77'), Cristian Roldan, Paul Rothrock (Ryan Kent 84'); Pedro de la Vega (Albert Rusnák 62'), Danny Musovski (Jordan Morris 62'), Jesús Ferreira

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Jonathan Bell, Reed Baker-Whiting, Danny Leyva

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 18

Offside: 0

Corner-Kicks: 2

Saves: 8

Nashville SC - Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Jeisson Palacios (Christopher Applewhite 81'), Andy Najar; Alex Muyl (Jacob Shaffelburg HT), Gastón Brugman (Edvard Tagseth HT), Patrick Yazbek; Ahmed Qasem (Josh Bauer HT), Sam Surridge (Jonathan Pérez 86'), Hany Mukhtar

Substitutes not used: Taylor Washington, Teal Bunbury, Matthew Corcoran, Brian Schwake

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls: 15

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 4

- SOUNDERS FC -

