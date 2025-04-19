CF Montréal Draws Orlando City SC, 0-0

April 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal played out a 0-0 draw against Orlando City on Saturday evening at Stade Saputo.

The Bleu-blanc-noir thought they had opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, but the Montrealers' goal was disallowed due to offside.

In the 75th minute, Samuel Piette became the first field player in Club history to reach the 15,000-minute mark in MLS.

The visitors played with one man down following Rafael Santos' second yellow card in the 76th minute.

The Bleu-blanc-noir will head to New Jersey to take on the New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium next Saturday at 4:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

GAME NOTES

-Nathan Saliba played his 60th MLS game, making him the 3rd Homegrown field player to reach the feat for CF Montréal.

-Joel Waterman played his 120th MLS game.

-It was Hennadii Synchuk's first MLS start.

-Dawid Bugaj earned his first start of the season.

Post-match comments from interim head coach Marco Donadel, Samuel Piette and Dante Sealy are available HERE.

MARCO DONADEL

"I'm happy about the performance. We have the desire to show something, playing with the ball, trying to dominate others with our qualities. We have difficulty scoring despite many crosses and chances. We're missing the final pass, the last shot and a bit of luck. It's better to have a team that believes in what we're doing. That's the positive aspect. Over the last four weeks, we've been building something new and we're in a good place. We just need to start focusing on the details."

SAMUEL PIETTE

"It's frustrating, but we're doing so many good things that the message in the locker room is that sooner or later it will pay off. We're working well in training, the game plans are clear, and we're dominating teams. Defensively, we're more solid than ever. We have a very strong team with top-quality players. I think we've played another great game, but leaving points on the table is frustrating. My message to the players was to stick together. We're doing so many good things that now's not the time to point fingers. We need to work together because sooner or later things will turn around. All it takes is one win for us to gain momentum."

DANTE SEALY

"We're creating a lot of chances, but I feel like we're not having as much luck as other teams. For example, with the little bounces in the box or second chance opportunities. I feel like that will come; we just need to continue working hard. We dominated most of the game, and I think scoring will come. We just need to stay patient and keep working."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.