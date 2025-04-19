FC Dallas Extends Road Unbeaten Streak with Scoreless Draw in Minnesota

April 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ST. PAUL, Minnesota - FC Dallas (3-3-3, 12 points) earned a crucial point on the road in its first of three consecutive road games, drawing 0-0 with Minnesota United FC (4-1-4 16 points) at Allianz Field.

UNBEATEN ON THE ROAD

Dallas remains unbeaten on the road (2-0-3) this season. Only Miami, Columbus and Vancouver also remain unbeaten away from home across MLS. The club has collected nine points through the first five games on the road, the fourth-best start in club history.

CAPTAIN PAES

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes wore the captain's armband for the first time as a starter in his 100th career MLS start. He recorded his first clean sheet since July 13, 2024, against the LA Galaxy making four saves in the match.

NEXT MAN UP

Defender Lalas Abubakar and midfielder Show Cafumana each earned their first start of the 2025 season for FC Dallas. Dallas made four changes from the last match, the most from one match to another this season.

IRON MAN TRIO

Osaze Urhohgohide, Shaq Moore and Ramiro are the only three players to start in every match for FC Dallas this season. Urhoghide leads the club in minutes (810) this season, one more than Moore.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas faces Inter Miami CF (5-0-3) on Sunday, April 27 at 5 p.m. CT from Chase Stadium. The match will be streamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and the FC Dallas App.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Eric Quill

On tonight...

"I'm just extremely proud of the mentality to respond tonight. I thought their efforts, their desire, and their moments of fortitude were great. We had the belief to stay in it, when we were suffering a bit, we competed. I told them before the game that this game was going to be unlike anything we've played so far. This team (Minnesota), they're super direct, and they have a big mentality, which is why they're at the top of the heap. Whoever's going to win, was going to have a bigger mentality. And I think both teams had big mentalities tonight, and fought each other. We had some decent chances to maybe steal it. We played hard. Can we add some more quality? Probably. But this was never going to be an easy game."

On Farrington's start tonight...

"Logan did great. The minutes haven't been there in abundance for him, so the quality was maybe a little lacking in some areas. But I thought his work rate was outstanding. I thought on both sides of the ball, he was super honest, and he gave us some breathing room and transition to get out on the break. He had some 'almost plays' that I think is due to a little bit of lack of playing time, but that'll come. Logan is a warrior, I've told him before, if there were 12 starters, you'd be a starter every weekend. He's going to play a lot for us. He deserves to play a lot of minutes. His effort, desires, mentality, everything is there, and now it's just finding quality within that front two. If we go to the front three, how does he find his xG and how do we find him? How do we orchestrate his movements to do what he does best, and that's getting in front of the goal."

On how important this result was ahead of next week...

"You never want to go into a game questioning what you're doing and who we are. I don't think there's any question right now that we have the mentality to play against anybody. We have to clean up some things and become sharper, and it's going to be a completely different game than what this was next weekend. Minnesota is a team that doesn't want the ball, and Miami loves the ball, and so a completely different mission and task ahead of us, but these guys are resilient, they've executed game plan after game plan and these guys are showing that they like the challenge coming on the road and being the underdog and welcoming that and fighting throughout the 95 tonight to get to scrap for a point, an important point."

Defender Osaze Urhoghide

On the team's performance tonight...

"It feels good to get another clean sheet. The team worked really hard. Some guys got an opportunity to prove themselves and help the team get a point. We have to go again but it's another good point on the road."

On the stretch of road games...

"We have to rest up. We will get a couple players back but we have to continue training hard during the week. We will focus on getting three points next weekend again. We'll keep building on this momentum, it feels good."

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

On tonight's performance...

"Tonight felt really good, Minnesota is a tough place to play at, especially with their play style. We are really pleased with the clean sheet. This was a good point and we are still unbeaten on the road, we are happy with that. We are proud of our hard work today, defensively and also up top we created high quality chances which is not easy to do on the road in MLS. I am also proud of my 100th appearance, it takes a lot of consistency and hard work to get there."

On Dallas' match versus Miami next week...

"There will be a lot of attention on us next week. Miami is going to play similar to Minnesota in terms of transition, they're not going to high press as much. We have to be ready for the transitions of their number 10, and the guys around him. We're going to give our best, hopefully we do something special, because we also have a lot of special players."

