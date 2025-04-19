Columbus Crew Drop 0-1 Decision to Inter Miami CF

April 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Crew lost 1-0 against Inter Miami CF during their home game at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, April 19.

Today's match - the first MLS game in Northeast Ohio - at Huntington Bank Field was played in front of 60,614 fans, the highest-attended Crew home match in Club history across all competitions. The previous record was 31,550 in 1996 at Ohio Stadium vs. the NY/NJ Metrostars (Sept. 15).

The 60,614 fans at this afternoon's Crew match also set the mark for the highest attendance for a non-NFL event at Huntington Bank Field (since 1999). The previous best was 57,791 for WWE SummerSlam on Aug. 3, 2024.

When including regular season road games, the crowd ranks fourth in Club annals.

68,046 -- at Atlanta, 9/14/2019

67,507 -- at Atlanta, 6/24/2021

61,572 -- at San Jose, 8/8/2009

60,614 -- vs. Inter Miami CF, 4/19/2025

54,432 -- at Chicago, 7/16/2025

With today's result, the Black & Gold lost their first match of 2025.

The Crew matched their Club best (2010) by not sustaining through their first eight matches (2010).

The result also snapped an 11-match regular season unbeaten streak, dating back to 2024. It is the third-longest such stretch for the Club.

19 matches - 2004-2005

14 matches - 2017-2018

11 matches - 2024-2025

Midfielder Dániel Gazdag started his first match with the Black & Gold after making his Crew debut last week in a 2-1 win at St. Louis CITY SC.

The Crew face the San Jose Earthquakes at Lower.com Field on Saturday, April 26 [7:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. San Jose Earthquakes

MLS Regular Season

Saturday, April 26 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Lower.com Field

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

Tickets: columbuscrew.com/tickets

