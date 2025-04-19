D.C. United Win 2-1 Against the New York Red Bulls on the Road

April 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







Forward João Peglow scored his first Black-and-Red goal in the 35th minute and his second in the 44th minute. Peglow had two goals off three shots and completed six dribbles in 83 minutes played.

Goalkeeper Luis Barraza made his second start for the Black-and-Red this season, recording two saves off of three shots on target and one assist.

Midfielder Brandon Servania won 100% of his tackles and recorded an 84% passing accuracy in 83 minutes played

Defender Aaron Herrera recorded his second assist of the season tonight and had five clearances for the Black-and-Red; he completed 90 minutes.

#RBNYvDC

The Black-and-Red are 38-35-18 against the New York Red Bulls all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United have a 15-19-10 record against the New York Red Bulls on the road in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 1-2-1 on the road in 2025.

New York Red Bulls Lineup: Carlos Coronel, Omar Valencia (Wiktor Bogacz 79'), Dylan Nealis (Serge Ngoma 38'), Tim Parker (Noah Eile 46'), Alexander Hack, Peter Stroud (Julian Hall 46'), Emil Forsberg, Cameron Harper, Felipe Carballo, Dennis Gjengaar (Wikelman Carmona 56'), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Unused Substitutes: AJ Marucci, Sean Nealis, Raheem Edwards, Ronald Donkor

Head Coach: Sandro Schwarz

D.C. United Lineup: Luis Barraza, Lucas Bartlett, Lukas MacNaughton, Kye Rowles, João Peglow (Derek Dodson 83'), Jared Stroud (Jacob Murrell 67'), Aaron Herrera, Brandon Servania (Matti Peltola 83'), David Schnegg, Hosei Kijima (Boris Enow 67'), Christian Benteke (Dominique Badji 29')

Unused Substitutes: Joon-Hong Kim, Rida Zouhir, Randall Leal, Gabriel Pirani

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

--- www.dcunited.com ---

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.