Timbers Host LAFC at Providence Park Tonight

April 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







The Portland Timbers are set to host LAFC tonight, Saturday, April 19 at Providence Park. Kick of is set for 7:15 p.m. (Pacific) and will feature a national broadcast on FS1 and FOX Deportes as well as air live on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland and LAFC will face off for the first time this season and the 18th time in the all-time series. The Timbers trail overall with a record of 5-6-6 in regular season play, but have the edge with a mark of 4-2- 2 when playing LAFC at home. Portland enters Matchday 9 in fourth place of the Western Conference with 14 points (4-2-2). Notably, it's the second-best start in club history with 14 points through eight matches, trailing Portland's 2017 campaign in which the team was 5-2-1 (16 pts) after eight games. The Timbers are unbeaten in their last five matches (3-0-2) with results against Sporting Kansas City (April 13, 4-2 W), Austin FC (April 5, 0-0 D), Houston Dynamo FC (March 30, 3-1 W), Colorado Rapids (March 22, 3-0 W) and LA Galaxy (March 16, 1-1 D). Portland is one of five teams in the league unbeaten in its last five matches, and one of two in the Western Conference (Minnesota United FC). Additionally, the Timbers are unbeaten in their last three home matches (2-0-1).

