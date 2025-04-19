Atlanta United Drops Road Match to Philadelphia Union

April 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union's Indiana Vassilev versus Atlanta United's Ajani "Jay" Fortune

CHESTER, Pa. - Atlanta United lost on the road to Philadelphia Union 3-0 Saturday night at Subaru Park.

Philadelphia opened the scoring in the 27th minute after a long sequence inside Atlanta's box. A clearance attempt went to the feet of Kai Wagner, who dribbled toward the end line before crossing toward goal. Another clearance fell to the chest of Quinn Sullivan just inside the box, where he volleyed onto his right and slotted into the far corner for a 1-0 lead.

Atlanta was then forced into a pair of injury substitutions over the next 10 minutes with Stian Gregersen and Tristan Muyumba forced off in the 31st and 34th minutes, respectively, with Luis Abram and Mateusz Klich coming on.

The Union added a second goal shortly after the second half started, forcing a turnover near midfield and quickly countering. Wagner played to Bruno Damiani, who one-touched back to Mikael Uhre. Uhre then waited for an overlapping Danley Jean Jacques who burst up the left wing into an open area, collected the pass from Uhre, and slotted home for a 2-0 lead in the 50th minute.

Just a few minutes later in the 56th minute, Jovan Lukic was shown a second yellow card after not re-treating from a free kick that Atlanta tried to play quickly. A minute later, Atlanta capitalized and got into a dangerous area to win another free kick just off the edge of the 18, but Alexey Miranchuk's attempt sailed wide.

Atlanta started to apply pressure in the final half hour. Pedro Amador played a low cross in the 65th minute that forced Andre Blake to parry into a dangerous area, but just out of reach for Latte Lath, who's ensuing attempt went wide. Atlanta couldn't capitalize on a pair of chances later in the half as Saba Lobjanidze hit the crossbar from a shot inside the box and Miranchuk put a header on target to force a reaction save from Blake. Tai Baribo added a third for the Union in the 84th minute to seal the three points for the home side.

Atlanta United (2-4-3, 9 points) returns to action Saturday, April 26 when it travels to face Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium (7:15 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, FOX, FOX Deportes, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 13-11 Atlanta

Shots on target: 4-3 Philadelphia

Corner kicks: 4-3 Philadelphia

Fouls Committed: 11-6 Philadelphia

xG: 1.5 - 1.4 Atlanta

Possession: 59-41 Atlanta

Passing accuracy: 87-71 Atlanta

Scoring

PHI - Quinn Sullivan 27'

PHI - Danley Jean Jacques (Mikael Uhre) 50'

PHI - Tai Baribo (Quinn Sullivan) 84'

Disciplinary

PHI - Jakob Glesnes 19'

PHI - Jovan Lukic 45+3'

PHI - Jovan Lukic 56'

PHI - Danley Jean Jacques 57'

ATL - Latte Lath 68'

Notes:

Noah Cobb made his first start of the season.

Jay Fortune made his second start of the season.

Latte Lath will be suspended for the next match against Orlando City SC due to yellow card accumulation.

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Pedro Amador

D: Noah Cobb (Jamal Thiare - 66')

D: Stian Gregersen (Luis Abram - 31')

D: Brooks Lennon

M: Tristan Muyumba (Mateusz Klich - 34')

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Alexey Miranchuk

M: Jay Fortune (Saba Lobjanidze - 66')

F: Miguel Almirón

F: Latte Lath

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Matt Edwards

Ronald Hernandez

Will Reilly

Luke Brennan

PHILADELPHIA STARTING LINEUP

GK: Andre Blake (c)

D: Kai Wagner

D: Jakob Glesnes

D: Nathan Harriel

D: Francis Westfield

M: Danley Jean Jacques

M: Jovan Lukic

M: Indiana Vassilev (Jeremy Rafanello - 85')

M: Quinn Sullivan (Alejandro Bedoya - 85')

F: Mikael Uhre (Olwethu Makhanya - 62')

F: Bruno Damiani (Tai Baribo - 74')

Substitutes not used:

Oliver Semmie

Cavan Sullivan

Chris Donovan

Neil Pierre

Andrew Rick

OFFICIALS

Allen Chapman (referee), Jason White (assistant), Mike Nickerson (assistant), Benjamin Meyer (fourth), Shawn Tehini (VAR), Robert Schaap (AVAR)

