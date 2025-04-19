New England Revolution Blankes New York City FC

April 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC fell 2-0 to the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Despite several decent chances in both halves, City couldn't find the net, with goals from Leo Campana and Ignatius Ganago sealing the result for the hosts.

Match Recap

New York City FC were back on the road Saturday night as they took on the New England Revolution.

Both teams came into the game fresh off 1-0 victories, with City hopeful of recording a first road win of the campaign.

Pascal Jansen made one change to the side that beat the Philadelphia Union last time out, as Mounsef Bakrar replaced Keaton Parks.

The Revs managed the first chance of the game three minutes in when Leo Campana ran in behind-Matt Freese smothering the shot well.

Campana was handed another chance to break the deadlock in the 12th minute, and would have scored but for a great block from Justin Haak.

City would respond with a shot of their own four minutes later. Alonso Martínez managed to get an effort off from distance that whistled just past the post.

Half chances continued to present themselves for both sides, but the game remained scoreless as the half hour mark came and went.

The Revs would snatch the lead just before half time through Campana. The striker's low shot took a wicked deflection off Thiago Martins and skipped over Freese.

Jansen opted to make one change ahead of the second half as Parks replaced Agustín Ojeda in midfield.

Unfortunately, City's task was made harder in the 48th minute when Carles Gil's in-swinging cross allowed Ignatius Ganago to convert from close range.

The visitors set about trying to find a route back into the game and that saw Hannes Wolf and Maxi Moralez register shots at goal in quick succession-neither able to produce the elusive goal required.

Jansen made a triple change just after the hour mark as Andrés Perea, Tayvon Gray, and Julián Fernández replaced Bakrar, Mitja Ilenić, and Jonathan Shore.

Perea almost found the scoresheet after rising high to meet a cross, but was unable to keep his header on target.

A final change for City came in the 75th minute as Nico Cavallo replaced Kevin O'Toole. Martínez fashioned a half chance for himself in the 85th minute after collecting a loose ball, but saw his effort comfortably saved.

ray then came close after a cross from Parks found him free at the back post, with his bouncing effort forcing a good save from Aljaz Ivacic.

City produced several more looks at goal during stoppage time, but was unable to find the scoresheet. That forced them to settle for a 2-0 defeat on the road.

How We Lined Up

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a meeting with Toronto FC on Saturday, April 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30PM ET.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.