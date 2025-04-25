Availability Report: Three out vs. Toronto

April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on Toronto FC on Saturday afternoon.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Jacob Arroyave, and Mitja Ilenič

Player Availability Report

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

Jacob Arroyave - OUT - Knee

Mitja Ilenič - OUT - Leg

