Inter Miami CF Back Home to Host FC Dallas

April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (5W-0L-3D, 18 points) closes out the week with MLS regular season action at home, with the team hosting FC Dallas (3W-3L-3D, 12 points) this Sunday, April 27. Kick off at Chase Stadium is slated for 5 p.m. ET.

One Planet Theme Night presented by Fracht Group

In an effort to protect the planet through Greener Goals, MLS continues its annual One Planet initiative this year, providing One Planet jerseys to all clubs league-wide, a pre-match jersey made with recycled materials. For each purchase of an Inter Miami CF One Planet pre-match jersey during Fracht Group's One Planet Theme Night, Inter Miami and Fracht Group will donate $5 to Arbor Day Foundation in continuation of their collective Earth Day initiative.

Additionally, the first 10,000 fans to enter the gates at Chase Stadium on Sunday will receive an Inter Miami CF and Frach Group co-branded koozie.

Where to Watch

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Only Remaining Unbeaten Side this Regular Season

Inter Miami enters Sunday's encounter as the only remaining unbeaten team this MLS regular season, boasting a record of five wins and three draws.

In its past regular season match, Inter Miami secured a 0-1 win on the road over Columbus Crew to extend its unbeaten run to eight this 2025 MLS regular season. A goal from Academy product Benjamin Cremaschi led the team to victory in front of a record home crowd for the Crew of 60,614 fans at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, while Óscar Ustari recorded a clean sheet for a second consecutive regular season match.

Previously Against FC Dallas

This weekend the teams will be facing off for a fifth time-ever. Inter Miami has recorded a win, two losses and two draws in its previous matches against Dallas.

Last time out, the sides played out a thriller in the Round of 16 of the 2023 Leagues Cup en route to Inter Miami winning its first title in Club history in August 2023. Inter Miami ultimately came out on top in penalties following a thrilling 4-4 draw in regulation.

Scouting FC Dallas

FC Dallas visits South Florida after playing out a goalless draw on the road against Minessota United FC last Saturday in their most recent regular season game. In all, the Texas side has collected 12 points thus far this league campaign with a record of three wins, three losses and three draws and is ninth in the Western Conference.

Forwarrd Petar Musa has been the team's star this regular season, tallying three goals and three assists in eight appearances.

