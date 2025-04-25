LAFC Hosts St. Louis City SC at BMO Stadium on April 27

April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC hosts St. Louis City SC at BMO Stadium this Sunday, April 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (FREE for Apple TV+ subscribers), 710 AM ESPN LA and 980 AM LA Mera Mera.

The Black & Gold is undefeated in the all-time series against St. Louis, (3-0-1), including a perfect 2-0-0 mark at BMO Stadium. A win would lift LAFC (4-4-1; 13pts) to within four points of first place in the West.

April 27 is Kids Day at BMO Stadium with several different in-game elements throughout the match featuring kids participating in a variety of roles such as Kid DJ, Kid Public Address Announcer, and a Kid Anthem Singer. See the Game Guide below for more detailed information.

MATCH INFORMATION

Matchup: LAFC vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Kickoff: Sunday, April 27 @ 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (FREE for Apple TV+ subscribers)

Listen: 710 AM ESPN, 980 AM La Mera Mera

