LAFC Hosts St. Louis City SC at BMO Stadium on April 27
April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC hosts St. Louis City SC at BMO Stadium this Sunday, April 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (FREE for Apple TV+ subscribers), 710 AM ESPN LA and 980 AM LA Mera Mera.
The Black & Gold is undefeated in the all-time series against St. Louis, (3-0-1), including a perfect 2-0-0 mark at BMO Stadium. A win would lift LAFC (4-4-1; 13pts) to within four points of first place in the West.
April 27 is Kids Day at BMO Stadium with several different in-game elements throughout the match featuring kids participating in a variety of roles such as Kid DJ, Kid Public Address Announcer, and a Kid Anthem Singer. See the Game Guide below for more detailed information.
MATCH INFORMATION
Matchup: LAFC vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Kickoff: Sunday, April 27 @ 4:00 p.m. PT
Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (FREE for Apple TV+ subscribers)
Listen: 710 AM ESPN, 980 AM La Mera Mera
