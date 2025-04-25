Minnesota United Announces Collaboration with Local Artists for 2025 Theme Games; Celebrates Black Excellence Game on April 27

April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United today announced the club's new 2025 Artist Collection collaboration with local creative agency, Modern Day Me. Every theme game this season will showcase an artist who highlights the community and culture that shapes the Twin Cities. MNUFC is set to begin its 2025 Artist Collection during the Black Excellence game on Sunday, April 27 at Allianz Field against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, presented by NutriSource.

Select games will also feature live art experiences created on-site by participating artists, with more details to be announced at a later date. Select pieces will be available for purchase exclusively at Black and Blue Team Stores at Allianz Field, and the artist's work will be featured throughout the building.

Below is the schedule of upcoming theme games and 2025 Artist Collection installments at home Minnesota United matches, set to take place live on the Great Lawn outside Allianz Field, or inside the main concourse:

Antione Jenkins | Black Excellence - April 27

To amplify powerful Black voices in our community, MNUFC will be hosting its second Black Excellence game at Allianz Field, presented by NutriSource. To kick off the first themed match of the season, the club welcomes Antione Jenkins, a Twin-Cities designer, art director, and painter. Antoine is set to create an immersive experience, connecting the Legion of Loons fans together on the main concourse. Antoine's live art display is set to feature custom painted cleats.

Henry Makarios | Mental Health Awareness - May 17

Continuing the conversation on the importance of prioritizing mental health, Minnesota United will collaborate with Henry Makarios, a local Minnesota artist that specializes in vibrant abstract acrylic painting. Henry's work serves as a way to express emotion and deeper his connection to himself and the world around him, and will be featured during the Mental Health Awareness game, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

Simone Alexa | Pride - June 14

To amplify the rich diversity that lives within our LGBTQ+ community during the Pride game, presented by Bell Bank, the club will partner with Simone Alexa, an African American and Hawaiian emerging community artist. Her work is influenced by her multicultural upbringing, creating art that empowers and heals Black and Brown bodies through multiple mediums - including painting, drawing, digital illustration and soft sculpture.

Holly (Miskitoos) Henning, Gimiwanaabo-Ikwe | Native American Heritage - July 12

MNUFC is set to celebrate its second Native American Heritage game, presented by Grand Casino. Holly (Miskitoos) Henning, Gimiwanaabo-Ikwe is an enrolled member of Marten Falls Anishinaabe First Nation with paternal ties to Constance Lake Oji-Cree First Nation. She explores contemporary Indigenous struggle in her art by using acrylic, aerosol, traditional Native art forms, and dance.

Charlie Garcia | Hispanic Heritage - September 20

To honor the multitudes of cultures that live within our community, Minnesota United will celebrate Hispanic Heritage, presented by Xcel Energy. Charlie Garcia, will be the featured local artist of the game. His art explores identity, urban life and social justice through murals, design work, and photography.

Before the April 27 MNUFC versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC game, and at half time, Minnesota United will honor and celebrate community members continually making an impact:

L'Etoile du Nord - Leika Pierre-Louis, Small Sums interim executive director. Small Sums, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to helping individuals experiencing homelessness, provides individuals with essential job-starting tools.

Eye of the Loon - Joel Mondcada, served as a specialist in the U.S. Army Minnesota National Guard for three years and continues to serve his community as a Reserve Deputy with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

Ball Delivery - Kayden Nowicki, a patient at Gillete Children's Hospital

Scoreboard - Amal Ali, a Patient Care Supervisor for the postpartum/newborn nursey and lactation department at Abbott Northwestern Hospital and also the Chair of the BIPOC Employee Resource Group. Amal is also an active volunteer with young, underserved communities with Allina Health.

SeatGeek Fan of the Game - Darryl Savage

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.