Revolution Visit Eastern Conference Leader Charlotte FC on Saturday

April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The New England Revolution (3-4-1; 10 pts.) head back on the road this Saturday night to battle Eastern Conference frontrunner Charlotte FC (6-2-1; 19 pts.). The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

New England enters Matchday 10 eyeing a third consecutive win and its fourth victory in the last five games. The Revolution have won back-to-back contests, most recently dispatching New York City FC, 2-0, last Saturday in Foxborough. Leo Campana and Ignatius Ganago both opened their goal scoring account for the season, tallying on either side of halftime. Carles Gil assisted on Ganago's second-half strike, his 74th MLS helper, surpassing club legend Steve Ralston for the Revolution's MLS assists record.

For Campana, the 67-minute shift marked his first start since returning from a three-match injury absence. The Ecuadorian paced the team with four shot attempts, two on target, with two key passes. Ganago registered his first goal-and-assist performance in MLS and added two chances created, earning him a selection to the MLS Team of the Matchday. The two strikers are reinforced by the resurgence of Tomás Chancalay, who has made two straight substitute appearances after a nearly year-long injury absence.

Saturday's contest features two of the league's best defenses thus far, both riding consecutive shutouts into Matchday 11. Like New England, Charlotte FC has conceded just seven goals this season, tied for fourth fewest in MLS. The Revolution are aiming to become the first team to take points off of Charlotte FC at home, as the Crown enters the weekend with a 5-0-0 home record and eight straight wins at Bank of America dating back to last September. New England has performed admirably on the road with two clean sheets through the first four away games, including a 1-0 win against Atlanta in the most recent away fixture on April 12.

In net for the hosts, 2024 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and Best XI selection Kristijan Kahlina has had a strong start to the season with four shutouts already, tied for third most in the league. Offensively, Charlotte midfielder Pep Biel has nine goal contributions in as many games this season, including a league-leading six assists. The front three of Liel Abada, Patrick Agyemang, and Wilfried Zaha have tallied two goals apiece, while Charlotte's 16 total goals this season are third most leaguewide.

With only one goal conceded over the last 315 minutes of action, the Revolution will rely on their defensive resolve to stifle the dynamic Charlotte attack. If they can record a third consecutive shutout on Saturday, New England would match the club record for fewest goals allowed through nine matches (7 in 2005). Playing with a three-man backline over the last two weeks, defenders Mamadou Fofana and Brayan Ceballo have been joined by North Carolina native Tanner Beason, who has helped the Revs go 3-0-0 in his three appearances thus far. On the outside, 20-year-old wing back Ilay Feingold is poised for his ninth appearance to begin his debut MLS campaign.

New England's central midfield pairing of Matt Polster and Alhassan Yusuf has also been critical to the team's recent run of form. Polster's next start will mark the 200th of his MLS regular season career. Meanwhile, Yusuf has started all eight matches to date and owns a team-high 50 possessions won.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #9

New England Revolution at Charlotte FC

Saturday, April 26, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

